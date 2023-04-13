Duchess of York to enjoy private royal gathering after missing out on Coronation invite

The Duchess of York may not be invited to the Coronation - Getty Images Europe/Daniele Venturelli

The Duchess of York may not be invited to the Coronation – but she is expected to be included in a private Royal family celebration of the King and Queen being crowned on May 6.

Earlier this month, Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson, 63, confirmed that she would not be attending the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Revealing she planned to mark the occasion by “having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting” she told ITV’s Loose Women programme: “I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly.

“The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back, because remember I am divorced from him [Prince Andrew] so I don’t expect… you can’t have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this…’ [You’re in] or you’re out.”

A source close to the Duchess confirmed: “She is not invited but she will see various members of the family later on the big day.”

It is thought that the Royals will get together after all the official festivities are over in a similar vein to the private lunches they enjoy after major royal occasions like Trooping the Colour.

It comes after the Duchess was invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham with her former in-laws last year, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

The Telegraph understands that the King and his wife Camilla, also invited the Duchess to take part in the Royal family’s Easter celebrations - although she did not attend the traditional Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the Duke made a rare public appearance after stepping back from royal duties in 2019 over his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite separating from Andrew, 63, in 1992 and divorcing four years later, the couple still live together, sharing Royal Lodge, the Queen Mother’s former seven-bedroom home on the Windsor Great Park estate. Their daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who have a daughter and a son respectively, are regular visitors to the family home with their husbands.

In a sign of her cordial relations with the Royals, the Duchess adopted the late Queen’s two surviving corgis Sandy and Muick, recently describing them as “national icons” and “total joys”.

She joked to the Loose Women: “Maybe I should take the corgis down there, with the bunting and sandwiches.”

Discussing the Coronation, she added: “I think he’s going to be an amazing King and with the lovely Camilla by his side, I think it’s great that it’s the Queen, it’s not the ‘Queen Consort’, it’s the Queen. I think it’s going to be a phenomenal day.”