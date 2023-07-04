The Duchess of York’s attitude to her cancer diagnosis proves she is a right royal trooper

Sarah Ferguson recently underwent a single mastectomy - Getty

Anyone who has read about the Duchess of York’s ordeal after her cancer diagnosis will have felt profoundly empathetic. The details were stark: eight hours in surgery at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, where the 63-year-old underwent a single mastectomy after a “shadow” was found at a routine mammogram in early May. Two “incredible surgeons”. Four days in intensive care, where she was monitored around the clock.

Nevertheless, today the Duchess simply feels “grateful”, says a friend, and “very lucky to be alive”. Which is Fergie all over.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Having met her several times and interviewed her twice just weeks before her diagnosis, I feel certain of a few things. One of them is her capacity to find joy – even levity – at the darkest of times. Another is her strength. We don’t need to be reminded what this woman has been through: over the decades we’ve watched her make the best of so many challenges and own the mistakes she’s made.

Setting aside any views on Prince Andrew, this is someone who managed to make the best of a divorce – even remaining close to her husband, which is no easy feat – and raised two great daughters. Someone who overcame public vitriol and taunts – even laughing at some of them with me – alongside eating disorders and being abandoned by her own mother at a very young age.

You expect a certain amount of sneering and cynicism whenever you interview anyone connected to the royal family, but I was surprised by how overwhelmingly warm the reaction to the Duchess was after our interview was published in March. One word kept coming back, from men and women of all ages – even the non-royalists – whether on social media or in life, and that was: “trooper”. “I’ve always thought she was a real trooper.”

Surrounded as we are by victimhood and the glass-half-full brigade, this is fast becoming the ultimate compliment. Certainly it’s the one thing every parent would want their child to be.

When I commented on her powers of resilience during our interview, the Duchess pointed out that she had learnt from the best.

She and the late Queen had enjoyed long chats on their regular dog walks over the years. Indeed, she said “she was more of a mother to me than my mother”. And although it was hard for her to dilute Her Majesty’s influence down to a few sentences, I’d hazard a guess that this may have been the most important aspect: “She was able to completely and utterly dilute chaos. And still carry on. And still smile. And still go through everything that she went through.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.