The Duchess of Sussex's Dior purse had two hidden messages

The royals often use their sartorial choices to send a message and the Duchess of Sussex is no exception.

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, returned to public appearances over the weekend whilst visiting New York City. The duchess once again proved the power of her timeless style with a series of chic looks.

Whilst speaking at the Global Citizen concert, where the pair promoted Covid vaccine equity, Meghan looked effortlessly stylish dressed in a white Valentino shift dress and a Dior purse. The bag, however, is anything but ordinary and has a few special touches.

First, looking more closely at the Dior purse, there is a monogram on the center of the bag. One eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted the letters, reading, "DSSOS"—an abbreviation of "Duchess of Sussex." DSS stands for "duchess," O for "of," and S for "Sussex."

In addition to the message on the purse, the bag itself holds its own particular meaning. The purse is Christian Dior's Lady D-Lite bag, an iteration of the brand's Lady Dior bag. The style was named after Meghan's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. According to FT, the then-unnamed purse was gifted to Princess Diana in 1995 by the French first lady. Diana took a liking to the bag, which she received in black leather, and began wearing it often. Dior officially named the bag after Diana in 1996 and reportedly sold 200,000 in its first two years of production.

Meghan made the purse her own with the DSSOS, as the duchess often enjoys added monogrammed touches to her outfits. This is not the first time she's sported a monogrammed accessory; in fact, she and the Duchess of Cambridge both often wear monogrammed necklaces, featuring their children's initials on them. The tradition extends even prior to Archie and Lili's births. When she and Prince Harry began dating, Meghan hinted at their relationship with a piece from brand Maya Brenner, featuring the letters "M" and "H."

