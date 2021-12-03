The Duchess of Sussex writes empowering letter about justice, bravery and standing up for 'what’s right’

The Duchess of Sussex reminds us of the importance of standing up for what is right, no matter the personal cost, after sharing a rare yet poignant statement about standing your ground in the face of adversity and injustice.

Meghan's statement, in response to Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) losing their appeal in a legal case involving the royal, was relatable to anyone who has felt wronged, made to feel inferior or persecuted in their life.

She sued ANL over five articles reproducing a ‘personal and private’ letter to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018. On 2 December ANL lost its appeal after the duchess won her case earlier this year when a high court judge ruled in her favour without a need for a trial, according to the Guardian.

"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right," she wrote in a statement, which has widely been shared on Twitter.

She continued: "While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create."

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

The statement is printed with her royal monogram, and not the couple’s Archewell Foundation logo, which the couple has used on several occasions in recent months on official letters since they stepped down as senior royals in March 2020. The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry similarly used his royal monogram in his letter written on behalf of Princess Diana for World Aids Day.

Photo credit: Pool - Getty Images

The royal explained how she felt the case was used to make more headlines, writing: "from day one, I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong. The defendant has treated it as a game with no rules. The longer they dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself), making a straightforward case extraordinarily convoluted in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers – a model that rewards chaos above truth.

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images

"In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks. Today, the courts ruled in my favour – again – cementing that the Mail on Sunday, owned by Lord Jonathan Rothermere, has broken the law. The courts have held the defendant to account, and my hope is that we all begin to do the same. Because as far removed as it may seem from your personal life, it’s not.

"Tomorrow it could be you. These harmful practices don’t happen once in a blue moon – they are a daily fail that divide us, and we all deserve better."

