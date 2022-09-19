A tear from the Duchess of Sussex at the funeral of ‘warm and welcoming’ late Queen

Victoria Ward
·3 min read
The Duchess of Sussex found the event deeply emotional - Stephen Lock / i-Images
The Duchess of Sussex found the event deeply emotional - Stephen Lock / i-Images

An emotional Duchess of Sussex appeared to wipe away a tear as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was driven away from Westminster Abbey.

As the Duchess stood alongside the Royal family outside the Abbey after the funeral service, she took a moment to steel herself, taking a deep breath and gathering her thoughts.

The weight of the moment was palpable as she lifted a gloved hand to her face and seemed to brush away a tear.

The Duchess of Sussex was visibly upset when she saw the coffin in Westminster Abbey - Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
The Duchess of Sussex was visibly upset when she saw the coffin in Westminster Abbey - Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Duchess had enjoyed a close relationship with the Queen, one of the only senior royals with whom she had remained in personal contact.

She is said to have cherished the support the monarch gave to both herself and Prince Harry as they moved abroad, not least as relations with other members of the family disintegrated.

Last year, the Duchess said the Queen had “always been wonderful” to her, making a clear distinction between the sovereign and those who were “running the institution”.

“I've loved being in her company," she said. "She's always been warm, welcoming, and inviting."

She has described the moment she met the monarch as “incredible”, the experience "lovely and easy".

The Duke and Duchess are understood to have met up with the Queen on several occasions when they briefly returned to the UK for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The Duke of Sussex alongside her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales and two of her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte - Getty Images Europe
The Duke of Sussex alongside her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales and two of her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte - Getty Images Europe

They greatly appreciated being able to introduce their one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, named in the Queen’s honour, to the sovereign and enjoy precious last moments with her and their son, Archie, two.

The California-based couple were seated in the second row of the Abbey for the funeral, directly behind the King and Queen Consort.

The front row was reserved for working members of the Royal family, including all four of the late Queen’s children and the Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

However, alongside them were also Peter Phillips and Zara and Mike Tindall, none of whom are working royals, prompting some suggestions they had been snubbed, although it placed them nearer the Queen’s coffin. It was unclear how the seating plan had been decided.

Behind, Meghan, wearing a caped dress and wide-brimmed hat, sat alongside Princess Beatrice.

The Duchess is wearing a pair of pearl and diamond earrings given to her by the late Queen. She wore them on her first joint engagement with the monarch, when they opened a new bridge in Cheshire in June 2018.

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the procession into the Abbey, walking behind the Prince and Prince of Wales and their children, and ahead of the Earl of Snowdon, Peter Phillips, the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent.

The Duchess clasped her hands in front of her while the Duke looked pensive.

Meghan appeared upset as the late Queen’s coffin was placed on an altar. She stood watching for a few moments alongside her sister-in-law, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, before taking her seat.

Prince Harry, who was not permitted to wear military uniform, had earlier taken part in the procession from Westminster Hall.

When members of the Royal family saluted as the late Queen’s coffin was carried into the Abbey, he gazed straight ahead, unable to join them despite serving for ten years in the Army.

