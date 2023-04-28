Duchess of Sussex signs with Hollywood powerhouse talent agency

The Duchess has signed with WME

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed with a powerhouse talent agency that represents some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities.

She will be represented at WME by a team that includes Hollywood power agent Ari Emanuel and agents already representing Serena Williams and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Variety and other media reported.

The industry publication said WME beat rival agencies who had been trying to sign the Duchess since she and the Duke of Sussex arrived in California in 2020.

WME will also represent the couple's Archewell media company, Variety reported.

WME, which began in 1898 as the William Morris Agency, boasts an "unparalleled list of artists and content creators".

It represents dozens of the biggest names in movies, music and sport. That includes Rihanna, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Denzel Washington and Hugh Jackman.

According to Variety the move shows the Duchess is "looking to zero in on her enterprise efforts".

The Archewell Foundation will also reportedly be represented by WME

Going back to acting herself will "not be an area of focus" and instead it will be film and television production, brand partnerships, and "overall business building".

Last year, the Duchess told Variety she was interested in making romantic comedies.

She said: “So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story.

"For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun.

"It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much.”

Archewell already has a lucrative deal with Netflix, which released the docuseries "Harry & Meghan" last year.

The series racked up 81 million viewing hours in the four days after its release.

In 2020 Archewell also signed a deal with Spotify, which released the Duchess's Archetypes podcast.