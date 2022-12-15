Duchess of Sussex shares private wedding speech for first time - read in full

The Duchess speaks of how she gave a speech at their wedding noting it was 'atypical for a bride in the UK I think' - Netflix

The Duchess of Sussex has shared the full speech she read aloud to friends and family at her wedding in 2018, describing their life as a 'modern love story'.

Meghan read the personal message aloud during the last instalment of the couple’s Netflix documentary as the final episode drew to a close.

The couple, sitting on a couch, talk about how things in their life have come “full circle”. The Duchess says: “It’s amazing how things come full circle that you never think about.”

She goes on to say she “gave a speech the night of our wedding” noting that it was “atypical for a bride in the UK I think” before Prince Harry agrees, saying: “Very”.

The Duchess proceeds to read aloud from what appears to be a handwritten letter saved digitally on her mobile phone.

“On to the crux of why I wanted to speak tonight. First of all, it’s been a while,” she says, before adding to the camera: “that got a big laugh”.

The Duchess continues: “But mostly I wanted to share a story, a story that I wrote about the man that I love and the way that we met. Let’s call this a modern fairytale.

“Once upon a time there was a girl from LA, some people called her an actress, and there was a guy from London, some people called him a prince.

“All of those people didn’t fully get it, because this is the love story of a boy and girl who are meant to be together.”

“They meet on July 3 2016 in London and they giggle endlessly, so the next day they have their second date and he brings her cupcakes because it’s fourth of July, a bittersweet celebration he says, ironic really, her country’s independence from his country, yet in this moment they know they don’t want to be independent of each other.

“And after a month of long distance courtship they settle into the quiet of Botswana, and amidst whatever momentary worries that creep in, they look at each other and think ‘Whatever world, we’re in’.

“They would love and garden and travel and laugh and rack up more airmiles than any couple could have.

“And when the tides were rough, they squeezed each other tighter, nothing can break us, they’d say, for this love she was a fighter.

“I appreciate, respect and honour you my treasure, for the family we will create, and our love story that will last forever.

“So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins and the everlasting knowing that, above all, love wins.”

The speech is read over photographs and short videos of the couple in their life together as the documentary finishes.

The last three episodes of the six-part Harry & Meghan series streamed at 8am on Thursday on Netflix.