Duchess of Sussex set to receive prestigious award at Women of Vision gala

Harry and Meghan seen arriving at the Woman of Vision Awards - GC Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first public appearance together since Meghan skipped King Charles III's Coronation earlier this month.

The couple attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York on Tuesday, where journalist Gloria Steinem was set to present Meghan with an award honouring her as a “feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model”.

Meghan is described on the event website as “one of the most powerful and influential women in the world”.

Wearing a gold, strapless dress and gold stilettos, the mother-of-two, 41, smiled as she arrived at the glamorous event, where tickets cost $1,500, and tables start at $15,000. She was closely followed by Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland.

Meghan is set to receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award - GC Images

Meghan’s appearance breaks her brief disappearance from public life, having been in Montecito for several months.

The Duchess did not attend the Coronation, which fell on the same day as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

On Friday, the couple enjoyed a sushi dinner with Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow and their husbands.

Last month, Teresa C. Younger, CEO of the Ms. Foundation, described the award winners as “incredible leaders”, adding: “We are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.”