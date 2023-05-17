Duchess of Sussex catapults herself back into public life

Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger - Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex thanked Gloria Steinem for her "incredible friendship" as she accepted the Women of Vision Award at a gala in New York on Tuesday evening.

In her first public appearance with Prince Harry since skipping the Coronation, the Duchess of Sussex thanked Ms Steinam, 89, "for [being] the inspiration that you are, for your mentorship, your sage advice, your extraordinarily cheeky sense of humour and, of course, for your incredible friendship".

Dressed in a £1,500 gold strapless dress, the mother-of-two walked on stage to Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys, before hugging Ms Steinem and praising the others recognised that evening for the "important and meaningful work that you do", MailOnline reported.

"While I was familiar with most of your work before tonight, nothing could compare to the focus, the determination, the energy I feel from each of you, especially as we all bear witness to you standing in the elegance and the power of your strength", she said.

Doria Ragland, Harry and Meghan at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards - Getty Images

Speaking at the event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, the Duchess, 41, said she had read Ms. Magazine while at school - the publication founded by Ms Steinem.

She said the magazine had played a role in her upbringing, saying she "would come home, settle in after a day of school" with her "TV tray dinner" and see the magazines on the table.

She said: "I remember them vividly because the pictures were different. There was a diversity that I hadn't seen as often, both of colour and of age, and the names were different.

"There were Congresswomen, there were astronauts, and the topics were different. From mothering, to being a working mom, to heavier topics such as domestic violence, the poverty line, unearthing its roots, where it comes from, and matters of equity."

Meghan wore a Johanna Ortiz dress with £1,000 Tom Ford stilettos and a matching £900 Carolina Herrera bag.

Harry and Meghan seen arriving at the Woman of Vision Awards - GC Images

Meghan is described on the event website as “one of the most powerful and influential women in the world”.

Her appearance breaks her brief disappearance from public life, as she had been keeping a low profile in Montecito for several months.

The Duchess did not attend the Coronation, which fell on the same day as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

On Friday, the couple enjoyed a sushi dinner with Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow and their husbands.

Last month, Teresa C. Younger, CEO of the Ms. Foundation, described the award winners as “incredible leaders”, adding: “We are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.”

