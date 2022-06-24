The Duchess of Sussex sends snacks to Moms Demand Action volunteers

Photo credit: Patrick van Katwijk - Getty Images

In the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting, the Duchess of Sussex travelled to Uvalde, Texas to pay tribute to the victims of the Uvalde school shooting, and to drop off donations of food and beverages for blood drive donors and volunteers.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex confirmed that she took the trip in a "personal capacity as a mother" to "offer her condolences and support in-person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief."

Photo credit: CHANDAN KHANNA - Getty Images

Since before her royal life, Meghan has long been an advocate for gun control. So it was unsurprising that after Uvalde, she reached out to Moms Demand Action, "a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence." Moms Demand Action was founded by Shannon Watts in the immediate aftermath of the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, and is now part of Everytown for Gun Safety, an organisation dedicated to ending gun violence.

Watts shared that Meghan sent a supportive note, and snacks to Moms Demand Action volunteers and staff, who "have been working around the clock for weeks." The snacks, Watts said, were "donuts, bagels w/the works, coffee, cookies, etc.," which were "delicious and appreciated."

In her note, dated 22 June 2022, the Duchess of Sussex wrote, "Good afternoon ladies! To each of you and your fearless leader, Shannon, a huge thank you for the work you are doing to keep our kids, families, and communities safe. Please know while you may feel exhausted by your endless hours of dedication to this cause, I hope you feel energised in knowing the work you're doing is vital and so deeply appreciated."

She ended her message, "As a mum, as a friend, thank you so much!"

You can read the full note here:

.@MomsDemand volunteers and staff have been working around the clock for weeks, so it was moving to receive such a supportive note - and snacks! - from the Duchess of Sussex today. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/obksyn8Jmu — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 22, 2022

You Might Also Like