Duchess of Sussex says labelling women 'crazy' ruins their 'careers and reputations'

The Duchess of Sussex made the comments on the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes - Samir Hussein

The Duchess of Sussex has said labelling women "crazy" ruins their "careers and reputations".

Speaking on her podcast, Archetypes, she said that the use of the word had "wrought damage on society" and had a silencing effect on women.

The episode begins with the Duchess issuing a trigger warning advising anyone to 'tune out' if they find the content 'too heavy', before admitting she herself had been labelled "crazy" and "hysterical".

She then played a series of quotes, including one from American sitcom How I Met Your Mother in which one of the character’s, Barney, says: "If she's this crazy, she has to be this hot."

This is followed by the philosopher Jordan Peterson, who says, "I don't think that men can control crazy women".

Meghan was joined on the podcast by actresses Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu who all shared their own experiences of being labelled "crazy".

Opening the episode, Meghan, 41, said: "Raise your hand if you've ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts, insane, out of your mind, completely irrational?

"Okay, you get the point.

"Now, if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see just how many of us have our hands up?

"By the way, me too."

Meghan was joined on the latest episode of the podcast by actresses Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu - PA

She then goes on to discuss her feelings about the word crazy, the negative connotations it has, and the impact it has on women's lives.

She added: "I feel pretty strongly about this word, this label, crazy.

"The way it is thrown around so casually and the damage it has wrought on society and women frankly everywhere.

"From relationships to family’s being shattered, reputations destroyed and careers ruined.

"The stigma surrounding the word, it also has this silencing effect.

"This effect where women experiencing real mental health issues get scared, they stay quiet, they internalise and they repress for far too long."

Meghan also admitted she was unaware that the word "hysteria" came from the Greek word for uterus, hystera.

She said: "I just learned when we were doing this episode that the word hysterical comes from hysteria, which is - wait for it - the Greek word for womb.

"Plato himself was actually amongst the Greek philosophers, who believed that the womb would travel around the body adding pressure to other organs, which would then lead to erratic and unreliable behaviour."

She added: "Calling someone crazy or hysterical completely dismisses their experience and minimises what they're feeling.

"It keeps going to the point where anyone who's been labelled it enough times can be gas-lit into thinking that they're actually unwell or sometimes worse, to the point where real issues of all kinds get ignored."

The Duchess then describes the "medical gaslighting" experience tennis professional Serena Williams went through shortly after giving birth.

The former world number one was reportedly told by a nurse that the medicine "might be making her crazy" when she complained of pain being a possible blood clot.

She explained: "Now Serena has a history of blood clots and she was feeling awful after her C-section.

"She demanded a CT scan to look for clots and instead a nurse said, I think all this medicine is making you talk crazy.

"Now of course, Serena Williams knew her body. And she was right."