Meghan resumes production with Spotify on first podcast series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially resuming production with Spotify for the coming launch of their audio-first production company, Archewell Audio, which will source their first podcast series.

An Archewell Audio spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the Sussexes are continuing their multiyear podcast deal with Spotify despite a several-month hiatus. "We are excited to announce that we are continuing production of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s groundbreaking first podcast series, set to launch this summer," the representative told Bazaar US.

The duke and duchess will additionally work directly with the streamer to promote a safer, well-sourced audio landscape with more reliable and accurate information. Among their collaborative efforts with the team include proposals for new "policies, practices and strategies meant to raise creator awareness, minimise the spread of misinformation, and support transparency," according to the spokesperson's statement.

The Sussex couple first announced their exclusive deal with Spotify back in December 2020— citing goals to launch a series of podcasts with Archewell that spotlight diverse perspectives and "build community through shared experience, narratives, and values" in their initial statement.

Months later, the royal couple hit pause on production efforts to address the widespread backlash against Spotify concerning the streamer's questionable loyalties to controversial sources like Joe Rogan's podcast, and failure to prevent the spread of coronavirus misinformation. In response, the duke and duchess expressed concerns with the streamer's negligence to the "all too real consequences of Covid-19 misinformation on its platform" and implored internal changes that will "help address this public health crisis," a Sussexes spokesperson told Bazaar.

As the royals once again carry on with production, they also continue to work with Spotify on fostering greater information transparency. "We are encouraged by ongoing conversations we’ve had with Spotify on this shared goal and have been working closely with their team—as well as their senior leadership," the Archewell Audio representative added in the statement.

