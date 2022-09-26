Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle ‘set to receive honour for her charity work’ at GQ Men of the Year Awards

The Duchess of Sussex greeted crowds outside Buckingham Palace following the Queen’s death (PA)

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly set to take home a top award at the upcoming GQ Men of the Year awards in London.

This year’s ceremony will take place at the Tate Modern in London on November 16, with the mother-of-two expected to make an appearance.

An unamed source told the Sun that the royal member had been offered a top award for her charity work.

Last year, the Duke of Sussex appeared at the awards live from California via video link. Tickets for the awards show cost £5,999.

Normally the event is attended by a swathe of celebrities, with previous guests including Victoria and David Beckham, Dua Lipa and Madonna.

The Duchess of Sussex had made a visit to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards in London with her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, when the Queen died at Balmoral Castle.

She and her husband greeted crowds outside Buckingham Palace and attended the state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19 before flying home.

But the Duchess of Sussex could be back to attend the awards.

She has recently spoken out about some of her experiences as a senior member of the royal family before stepping down in an explosive interview with The Cut, and in her newly released podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex is the host of ‘Archetypes’, a podcast that looks at unpacking historic labels placed on women, featuring Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.