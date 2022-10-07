Duchess of Sussex announces $1m giveaway to women in need

Victoria Ward
·2 min read
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in June - Karwai Tang
The Duchess of Sussex has announced a $1 million donation of grants to women in need, urging teenagers to nominate an individual who has inspired them to win a cash prize.

The Archewell Foundation has joined forces with the Ving project, which gives young people the chance to surprise someone in need with a $1,000 cheque.

Meghan said the partnership had been inspired by Archetypes, her Spotify podcast, which challenges harmful labels and stereotypes applied to women.

She said: “Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women, and the spirit of giving.

“With the return of Archetypes, Archewell Foundation and Ving have come together to create the perfect combination of these loves.

“By donating $1 million in grants to women in need, our hope is not to only provide support where it may be felt deepest, but also empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age. I’m very proud of this partnership and the good we hope to see come from it.”

Meghan said the partnership had been inspired by Archetypes, her Spotify podcast - Archewell Audio/Spotify
Nominees must be adult US residents, non-extended or immediate family members and in need of financial assistance to be eligible.

Teenagers aged between 14 and 18 can apply for the grant via the Archewell website

They are asked to nominate a woman who has inspired them and defied life’s hardships, explaining the reasons for their choice.

Applicants are asked for their name, date of birth, school, social media preferences and social media handle. They must also upload a video of themselves explaining who they are nominating and why.

'We share joy of philanthropy with Archewell'

The Ving project was founded to empower teenagers to make a difference in the lives of those around them and at the same time, “experience the joys of giving”.

Its website says its desire is to give people more than just a cheque but to “bestow young people with the confidence to lead with generosity and compassion.”

Liz Lefkofsky, founder of Ving, said they were “thrilled” to team up with Archewell.

“It's been extraordinary to see the impact of Ving on teens across America,” she said.

“We share the joy of philanthropy with Archewell Foundation and are proud to help young people make a difference by giving a financial boost to others who are financially vulnerable.”

To date, the organisation has awarded almost $1 million in $1,000 grants.

