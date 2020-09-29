The Duchess of Cambridge pairs £5 earrings with trendy hiking boots to toast marshmallows with Scouts

Watch: The Duchess of Cambridge visit the 12th Northolt Scout Group in London

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

On Tuesday, The Duchess of Cambridge became the first woman to be named president of the Scouts, taking on a joint role at the organisation, alongside the Duke of Kent.

To mark the announcement, the duchess visited a Scout Group in Northolt, where she joined Cub and Beaver Scouts for some socially distanced outdoor activities.

The 38-year-old royal enjoyed toasting marshmallows and wrote letters with Scouts members to send to residents in care homes.

For the outdoor engagement, the duchess wore a blue shirt and black skinny jeans, along with a brown waistcoat from Really Wild Clothing.

View photos The Duchess of Cambridge now has shared presidency of the Scout Group with the Duke of Kent after visiting the Scout Group in Northolt, west London, today. (Getty Images) More

The duchess was first seen wearing the waistcoat in 2012, and eight years later the Nubuck waistcoat is still available to buy for £495.

The mum-of-three finished off the look with a pair of perfect autumnal boots by See By Chloé.

Kate has been seen in the lace-up boots several times over the years, including during a visit to the Scouts' Headquarters in Essex in 2019.

View photos During her visit the duchess toasted marshmallows with Cubs and Beaver Scouts. (Getty Images) More

The duchess completed the look with yet another recycled item: a pair of £5 hooped earrings from Accessorize, which she has worn on numerous occasions in recent months.

While Kate’s affordable Twisted Circle Drop Earrings earrings have unsurprisingly already sold out. Accessorize recently created a very similar pair of hooped earrings, which also cost only £5.

Get the look: Shop this similar pair of £5 Accessorize earrings

Hooped Doorknocker Earrings | £5 from Accessorize

Hooped doorknocker earrings More

4 affordable alternatives to the Duchess of Cambridge’s boots

Hiking Block Heel Lace Up Ankle Boots | £45 from Marks and Spencer

Hiking Block Heel Lace Up Ankle Boots More

GRENSON Nanette Boots | £228 (Was £285) from House of Fraser

GRENSON Nanette Boots More