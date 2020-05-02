This is the camera Duchess of Cambridge uses to take her children’s portraits

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This is the camera that the Duchess of Cambridge uses. (Getty Images)

We live for the moments that Kensington Palace shares special photos of the royal family, often taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself. They’re candid, they’re natural, and they give us a rare glimpse into the lives of the royal youngsters and their parents at home.

From the photo shared of Prince Louis to mark his second birthday, hands painted in rainbow colors, to the adorable photo of Princess Charlotte picking bluebells in the garden at Amner Hall, we can’t help but feel that each image is sweeter than the last.

But the mother-of-three’s love of photography was apparent long before she became a royal. When she worked at her parents' company, Party Pieces, she was already in charge of photographing stock for the catalogue and website. Later on at university, the topic of her dissertation was photography. The duchess's undergraduate thesis was on the photographic representations of childhood created by Lewis Carroll, author of Alice in Wonderland. So it stands to reason that if anyone would know a good camera for capturing life’s most precious moments it would be Kate Middleton.

The duchess was first spotted with her personal camera — a Canon Powershot G12 — back in 2011, when she and Prince William visited Canada after their wedding. But Kate didn't share any more of her own snaps until she released four stunning photos of Prince George holding his newborn sister, Princess Charlotte, in 2015.

According to Hello Magazine, the camera she now uses is the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and her favorite lens is the 50mm.

But it doesn’t come cheap, in fact, it will set you back $2,499.

The camera’s website explains that the model lets you capture images “from street reportage to location portraiture and landscapes in the evening light,” all in incredible detail. Fans of the camera have taken to Amazon’s site to express that they felt the price tag was “so, so worth it.”

Shop it: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Body, $2,499, amazon.com

Three similar, more affordable alternatives:

This bundle includes an external flash, SD card, case, and tripod. It’s the perfect easy-to-use camera for taking great quality digital photos and videos.

Shop it: Canon EOS 2000D DSLR Body and Accessory Bundle, $279, amazon.com

This 15-piece bundle includes an 18-55mm lens, an SD card, a case, and everything else you need to get started taking beautiful photos.

This compact digital camera packs a punch. This one is WiFi and Bluetooth enabled for easy photo sharing, and it comes with a 15-45mm lens and SD memory card.

