Duchess Meghan tells Ellen DeGeneres how she climbed out of her broken car for auditions

Duchess Meghan is reflecting on her acting career in a new interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The Duchess of Sussex appears in Thursday's episode of the syndicated daytime talk show (check local listings), now in its final season. In a sneak-peek clip of her discussion with DeGeneres, the former star of USA Network's legal drama "Suits" shares a sweet story about her visits to the Warner Bros. lot, where "Ellen" is taped, for auditions.

"I would park at Gate 3 and then I would scoot on over, and what was so nice is the security guards here would always say, 'Break a leg! We hope you get it!'" the actress-turned-royal recalls. "So the drive in today was very different."

She adds that the guards "probably said it to everybody, that's how nice they were."

A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pBihJLf0um — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 17, 2021

The 40-year-old, who was thrust into royal life when she married Prince Harry in 2018, went on to share about her "very, very old Ford Explorer Sport" that she drove to auditions. The car's driver-side door was broken, so she had to find a sneaky way in.

"I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in and then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out," she says laughing. "That’s how I would come to and fro."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif.

To avoid embarrassment, she would pretend to be looking for her resume or script in the trunk and then climb through the car, she told the approving audience.

Duchess Meghan's full interview with DeGeneres airs Thursday.

Duchess Meghan, the former Meghan Markle, had a successful career in Hollywood notably playing Rachel Zane on "Suits" for seven seasons,. She retired from acting following her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

When Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018, she became the Duchess of Sussex, Britain's first American and biracial royal couple.

They went on to welcome a son, Archie, and a daughter, Lilibet. But between their children's births, the couple did something unprecedented – they stepped back from their role as senior members of the royal family, noting intense scrutiny from the British tabloids, privacy concerns and allegations of racism in the royal family. The couple moved from Britain to Los Angeles, Meghan's hometown, to not only reinvent themselves but to speak out in a way no British royal has done before.

Duchess Meghan has plenty of projects on her plate through her Archwell organization, which she founded with Prince Harry. The couple has deals with Netflix and Spotify and both are authoring books.

Contributing: Maria Puente

