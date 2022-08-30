Duchess Meghan says she wasn't 'treated as a Black woman' until Prince Harry relationship

Royalty collided as the Duchess of Sussex and the Queen of Christmas met for a conversation on the "Archetypes" podcast.

On Tuesday's episode, Duchess Meghan and Mariah Carey discussed their racial identities as mixed women and the evolved definition of the word "diva."

Meghan, 41, excitedly told Carey, 53, that the singer's successful career was "formative" for her.

"Representation matters so much," she said. "But when you are a woman and you don't see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen – because we know how influential media is … you came onto the scene, I was like 'Oh, my gosh. Someone kind of looks like me.' "

Duchess Meghan says it's different being 'light-skinned'

Meghan addressed the complex relationship she has with Blackness as a mixed woman with a light skin tone and how that shifted after she began dating her now-husband Prince Harry.

She referenced Halle Berry as an example of a biracial woman who has voiced in the past that Hollywood has always perceived her as a Black woman due to her skin tone.

"It's very different because we're light skinned," she said, turning her attention back to Carey. "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between."

Meghan added: "If there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman."

"Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman," she clarified. "And things really shifted."

Mariah Carey feels like she had to 'choose' a racial identity

Carey told Meghan that she's always embraced both her racial identities, but feels like others have made it seem like she should only claim one or the other.

"I always thought it should be OK to say 'I'm mixed,' " the "Always Be My Baby" singer said. "But people want you to choose."

Of her own upbringing, Carey shared that she "didn't fit in."

"It was very difficult," she said of a time when she moved to a "very racist" town in Long Island as a kid. "My dad was to me this gorgeous kind of Harry Belafonte meets Nat King Cole. And my father was an aeronautical engineer and my mom was this beautiful, white woman that he was with. But that made everybody more angry. It was not acceptable. It really wasn't."

Duchess Meghan and Mariah Carey break down the word "diva"

The duo also discussed the competing meanings behind the word "diva" and how its literal definition has evolved into a word for pop stars, viewed both positively and negatively. Carey noted her mother was an opera singer, which is by definition a diva.

"For you, is it a compliment or a criticism?" Meghan asked Carey.

Carey responded that she felt it was "both."

"A diva for me, they mean you're a successful woman usually, but also, and forgive me if we're not allowed to say the B-word, but a (expletive)," she said, spelling out the word. "Like it's not okay for you to be a boss. It's not okay for you to be a strong woman."

Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast aims tackle "the labels and tropes that try to hold women back." Episodes are expected to be released weekly on Tuesdays.

