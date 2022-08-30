Duchess Meghan says she wasn't 'treated as a Black woman' until Prince Harry relationship

Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Royalty collided as the Duchess of Sussex and the Queen of Christmas met for a conversation on the "Archetypes" podcast.

On Tuesday's episode, Duchess Meghan and Mariah Carey discussed their racial identities as mixed women and the evolved definition of the word "diva."

Meghan, 41, excitedly told Carey, 53, that the singer's successful career was "formative" for her.

"Representation matters so much," she said. "But when you are a woman and you don't see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen – because we know how influential media is … you came onto the scene, I was like 'Oh, my gosh. Someone kind of looks like me.' "

'None of it had to be this way': Duchess Meghan opens up on 'bittersweet' UK departure

Duchess Meghan and Mariah Carey discussed their racial identities in the latest &quot;Archetypes&quot; podcast episode.
Duchess Meghan and Mariah Carey discussed their racial identities in the latest "Archetypes" podcast episode.

Duchess Meghan says it's different being 'light-skinned'

Meghan addressed the complex relationship she has with Blackness as a mixed woman with a light skin tone and how that shifted after she began dating her now-husband Prince Harry.

She referenced Halle Berry as an example of a biracial woman who has voiced in the past that Hollywood has always perceived her as a Black woman due to her skin tone.

"It's very different because we're light skinned," she said, turning her attention back to Carey. "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between."

Meghan added: "If there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman."

"Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman," she clarified. "And things really shifted."

'Archetypes' podcast: Duchess Meghan talks 'ambition' and Serena Williams' retirement in debut episode

Duchess Meghan tells Mariah Carey she wasn't 'treated as a Black woman' until she started dating Prince Harry.
Duchess Meghan tells Mariah Carey she wasn't 'treated as a Black woman' until she started dating Prince Harry.

Mariah Carey feels like she had to 'choose' a racial identity

Carey told Meghan that she's always embraced both her racial identities, but feels like others have made it seem like she should only claim one or the other.

"I always thought it should be OK to say 'I'm mixed,' " the "Always Be My Baby" singer said. "But people want you to choose."

Of her own upbringing, Carey shared that she "didn't fit in."

"It was very difficult," she said of a time when she moved to a "very racist" town in Long Island as a kid. "My dad was to me this gorgeous kind of Harry Belafonte meets Nat King Cole. And my father was an aeronautical engineer and my mom was this beautiful, white woman that he was with. But that made everybody more angry. It was not acceptable. It really wasn't."

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas' targeted in new copyright lawsuit

Mariah Carey discussed her upbringing in a &quot;racist&quot; neighborhood while having a white mother and a Black father.
Mariah Carey discussed her upbringing in a "racist" neighborhood while having a white mother and a Black father.

Duchess Meghan and Mariah Carey break down the word "diva"

The duo also discussed the competing meanings behind the word "diva" and how its literal definition has evolved into a word for pop stars, viewed both positively and negatively. Carey noted her mother was an opera singer, which is by definition a diva.

"For you, is it a compliment or a criticism?" Meghan asked Carey.

Carey responded that she felt it was "both."

"A diva for me, they mean you're a successful woman usually, but also, and forgive me if we're not allowed to say the B-word, but a (expletive)," she said, spelling out the word. "Like it's not okay for you to be a boss. It's not okay for you to be a strong woman."

Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast aims tackle "the labels and tropes that try to hold women back." Episodes are expected to be released weekly on Tuesdays.

Duchess Meghan bullying investigation findings to remain private, Buckingham Palace says

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duchess Meghan, Mariah Carey discuss being mixed women on 'Archetypes'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye hopes to add spark to Toronto FC's playoff drive

    Toronto FC is hoping the possible return of midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye can help the club finish the season strong as they try to hunt down a playoff spot. "It's unfortunate I couldn't play more of a bigger role in these last couple of games," the midfielder said before his club travelled to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday. "But I know how important this next stretch is and that's why we're trying to really make sure everything is ready to go on my end." The Toronto native has missed the last

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership. Pavan, from Kitchener, Ont., and Humana-Paredes, from Toronto, have played together since 2017, and won the world title in 2019. The duo said in a mutual statement that it was time to explore new options in their athletic careers separately. Pavan and Humana-Paredes are two-time Commonwealth Games winners, capturing their second title last month in Birmingham, England. They've also clim

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Lorie Kane bids farewell to CP Women's Open having influenced a generation of golfers

    OTTAWA — Lorie Kane patted her heart to thank the hundreds of fans cheering for her as she walked up the 18th fairway at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Behind Kane, her niece Charlotte Jenkins — who served as her caddie — waved the crowd on to get the chants even louder. When Kane reached the edge of the green she took a bow to rapturous applause. The loving tribute was a fitting farewell for one of the most successful and influential golfers in Canadian history. Kane, who turns 58 this December, ha

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I