Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry Coordinate in Black for Katy Perry Concert

Chris Jackson

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry coordinated in all-black for a night out at Katy Perry’s last Las Vegas residency show on Saturday. They sat VIP among other celebrities in the audience.

Videos on X of the royal couple being escorted to their seats show Duchess Meghan opted for a glittery black top and fitted blazer with her hair pulled back in a low ponytail for the occasion. Prince Harry matched her in a black shirt and trousers.

Also in the crowd for the finale of Perry’s two-year residency at The Theatre at Resorts World was Celine Dion with her twin sons Eddy and Nelson. This is Dion’s second public outing since sharing her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome in December 2022. She watched the Montreal Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Monday.

Perry’s husband, Orlando Bloom, was in attendance with their 3-year-old daughter Daisy.

The Duke of Sussex shared on the Armchair Expert podcast in May 2021 that he and the Duchess are friendly with the “California Girls” singer and “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, as they are neighbors in Montecito. Perry performed among royalty earlier this year at Prince Harry’s father King Charles’s coronation .

Perry is the latest artist in the Duchess’ list of big concerts this year. The former “Suits” actress attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium in August, brought Prince Harry and her mom, Doria Ragland, to Beyonce’s Renaissance tour in September at the same stadium, and coordinated in glamorous metallic silver looks with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland for Beyonce’s 42nd birthday concert a few days later.

