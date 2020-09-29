Duchess Kate toasts marshmallows with Scouts during visit to praise their pandemic work

Duchess Kate toasts marshmallows during her visit to a Scout Group in Northolt, northwest London on September 29, 2020, where she joined Cub and Beaver Scouts in outdoor activities.

The coronavirus pandemic locked down millions of outdoors-mad British kids in their homes for spring and summer but leave it to the Scouts to come up with ways to help them cope – a stance now getting praise from Duchess Kate of Cambridge.

The duchess, who is as fond of the great outdoors as her countrymen, joined Cub and Beaver Scouts in outdoor activities during a visit to a London Scouts group on Tuesday, to thank volunteers who helped support more than 500,000 youths and families throughout pandemic lockdown.

View photos Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) reacts during her visit to a Scout Group in Northolt, northwest London on September 29, 2020, where she joined Cub and Beaver Scouts in outdoor activities. More

Dressed in an official red, white and navy Scouts scarf paired with a light blue blouse and a dark brown Really Wild vest, chocolate Massimo pants and See By Chloe combat ankle boots, Kate, 38, also met with parents and caregivers of youths who have been supported by the Scouts. The duchess wore a light blue mask as she arrived, but removed it while participating in the event. The U.K. government currently only requires masks to be worn in indoor settings.

The Boy Scouts movement, founded by an English military hero in 1908 (and soon spread to America), had to adapt like everyone else during the pandemic, going online to continue providing Scouting sessions and other activities through #TheGreatIndoors campaign.

Today The Duchess of Cambridge has become Joint President of @UKScouting with The Duke of Kent. pic.twitter.com/I1t0JA8TEq — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 29, 2020

Over the decades, The Scout Association has helped support and train hundreds of thousands of youths age 6 to 25 to acquire life skills, making Scouts the largest coed youth educational movement in the country.

Through its work, the Scouts aim to help build stronger communities across the United Kingdom, according to Kensington Palace.

During her visit, Kate joined Beaver and Cub Scouts to toast marshmallows on a bonfire and make cards to send to a local residential care home. This year, Scout groups across the U.K. have contributed more than 10,000 "acts of kindness" by sending cards and greetings to residents, the palace said.

Royals are closely tied to the Scouts. Queen Elizabeth II is the royal patron of The Scout Association while one of her cousins, the Duke of Kent, is the organization’s president.

Soon after her 2011 marriage, Kate took on a leadership role in the Scouts; she volunteered with them during the time she and Prince William lived in Anglesey, Wales, before and after their wedding. On Tuesday, she joined the Duke of Kent in becoming joint president of the association.

View photos Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, removes her mask, worn due to COVID-19, as she arrives to visit to a Scout Group in Northolt, northwest London on September 29, 2020, where she joined Cub and Beaver Scouts in outdoor activities. More

Story continues