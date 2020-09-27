Duchess Kate & Prince William Share New Photos of George, Charlotte & Louis

From Marie Claire

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released new photos of their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Cambridges can be seen posing with Sir David Attenborough in the new snaps, which were taken in the gardens of Kensington Palace earlier this week. Attenborough visited the palace to show Prince William his forthcoming feature film, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, in an outdoor screening, which was also captured on camera.

A press release calls Attenborough's new movie, "his most personal project to date, in which he presents some of the most defining moments of his career as a naturalist and the devastating changes he has seen." The film is set to stream on Netflix globally from October 4.









The Duke of Cambridge has collaborated with Attenborough on a number of occasions. Per a press release from Kensington Palace, in 2019, Prince William and Sir Attenborough "appeared together in conversation at Davos in 2019, where they addressed the scale and urgency of the climate and nature crisis."

"With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces," the press release revealed.

After spending much of quarantine at their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk, the Cambridges recently returned to Kensington Palace in London so that George and Charlotte could return to school. At a recent engagement in Belfast, William joked (via Hello!), "I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again. Five months—it's been wonderful, but it's been a long five months."

