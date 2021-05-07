Duchess Kate marks publication of her pandemic photo book with old-fashioned treasure hunt

Maria Puente, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Everybody loves a treasure hunt, right?

Duchess Kate of Cambridge marked the publication Friday of the book she commissioned of pandemic photos, "Hold Still," by joining with The Book Fairies to hide 150 copies in secret locations across the United Kingdom – a clever bit of marketing in a nation of book lovers and treasure hunters.

And just to whet the appetite, she posted a video of herself, dressed in a flaming red long coat, "hiding" a copy of the book by standing it up against the low railing around the pond where the Queen Victoria Memorial statue looms in the gardens of her London home at Kensington Palace.

She also paid visits to the Royal London Hospital and the National Portrait Gallery, one of her patronages, to promote the project she launched a year ago to collect portraits of the pandemic as a record by amateur photographers of shared and individual experiences during the COVID-19 lockdowns in Britain.

Duchess Kate of Cambridge is shown artwork on display at the Royal London Hospital in London, May 7, 2021. The hospital uses art to benefit its staff and patients.
For Kate's treasure hunt, each copy of "Hold Still" hidden away comes with a gold Book Fairies sticker, gold ribbon and a letter from the duchess tucked inside. The Book Fairies is an enchanting book-lovers movement that urges readers to share their favorite books by leaving them in public spaces for others to find.

"To make this activity even more special, book fairies, the Hold Still judges and participants of the final 100 images are leaving copies at places that gave them hope during the lockdown," the Cambridge Instagram caption read.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

The "Hold Still" project was launched by Kate (an avid amateur photographer herself) with the National Portrait Gallery last year, when people of all ages from across the U.K. were invited to submit a photographic portrait they had taken during the first pandemic lockdown.

More than 31,000 images were submitted, from which 100 final portraits were selected by a jury, and shown in a digital exhibition before being displayed across the U.K. as part of a community exhibition.

In case you missed the symbolism, this is the perfect mashup of royal tradition with modern monarchy, increasingly embodied by Prince William, 38, and Kate, 39, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The future king and queen have been leaders of the royal campaign to battle COVID-19, using social media and modern technology – including a first-ever royal YouTube channel – to get their messages across.

Add Kate's longstanding association with art and photography – her university degree is in art history – and you have the perfect public engagement for the royal mother of three.

Duchess Kate of Cambridge views a photo of Captain Tom Moore alongside curator Magda Keaney during a visit to the archive in the National Portrait Gallery in London, May 7, 2021 to mark the publication of the book &quot;Hold Still.&quot;
Thus the carefully curated roll out of "Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020," now available in bookstores in the U.K., and already at the top of British bestseller lists. (The book, published by the National Portrait Gallery, is not yet available in America and does not yet appear on the U.S. Amazon list.)

Proceeds of sales of the book (about $24) will be split between a leading mental health charity, Mind, and the National Portrait Gallery, to support arts and mental health projects across the U.K,, according to Kensington Palace.

The cover of the book features a striking portrait of a masked nurse, "Melanie, March 2020," a photograph of Melanie Senior by Johannah Churchill, which Kate saw during her visit to the hospital on Friday.

The portrait has been donated to The Royal London by Kate and the National Portrait Gallery, and will hang in the hospital’s main corridor as a reminder of the efforts of National Health Service staff throughout the pandemic. Other portraits will be given to locations around the U.K. for public display over the coming months, the palace said.

Kate's in-person visits to the hospital and the Portrait Gallery were aimed in part at highlighting how crucial art-making and art displays can be to health and healing.

A photograph of nurse Melanie Senior, taken by Johanna Churchill, on display at the Royal London Hospital in London, May 7, 2021, during a visit by Duchess Kate of Cambridge to mark publication of the book &quot;Hold Still,&quot; where the photo appears on the cover.
At the hospital, which cared for COVID-19 patients from across northeast London, she learned about how the hospital's arts-and-health service, Vital Arts, displays art throughout its wards, waiting rooms and corridors to enhance the environment.

She also heard more about how the National Portrait Gallery has collaborated with the hospital to bring art workshops to young patients and their families.

At the Portrait Gallery, for which she has served as patron since just after her wedding 10 years ago, she learned about how the final 100 "Hold Still" images will become part of the gallery’s national collection, already the largest collection of portraits in the world, including more than 250,000 photographs spanning from the 1840s to the present.

It may have been coincidental timing, but Kate's Friday activities follow by three days the announcement that her sister-in-law, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, has written and will publish in June a children's book, "The Bench," inspired by husband Prince Harry and their son, Archie, who just turned 2.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kate Middleton hosts treasure hunt for new photo book 'Hold Still'

