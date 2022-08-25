Duchess of Cornwall's cousin Charles Villiers found dead in London hotel

Charles Villiers

A distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall who was part of a long-running divorce battle has been found dead in a London hotel room, it has been reported.

Charles Villiers, 59, had checked into the Durrants Hotel and was found dead by a housekeeper, The Times said.

Mr Villiers, whose late mother was a cousin to the future Queen Consort, had lost the most recent round of divorce litigation spanning eight years in June, with a complicated financial settlement still unresolved.

A court heard that both he and his estranged wife, Emma Villiers, had been "financially ruined" and "psychologically damaged" by the lengthy legal battle, which had been pursued with what a judge described as an "extraordinary degree" of hatred.

Mr Villiers had accused his wife of bigamy and fraud. In turn, she accused him of being a dishonest bully.

Emma Villiers - Richard Gittins

Mr Justice Mostyn, sitting in the Family Division of the High Court in London, ruled this summer that Mr Villiers could not afford to pay £3.5 million that Mrs Villiers, 62, was seeking.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said officers had been called by the London Ambulance Service on August 18 to a hotel on George Street, W1.

"At the scene a man, aged in his 50s, was found deceased," she said. "At this time the man’s death is being treated as unexpected. It has been investigated and is not suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Mr Villiers, a former racehorse owner who worked in publishing, was found to be heavily in debt by the High Court in January 2021, and is said to have been sleeping on friends' sofas.

In February, his new partner of five years, Heidi Innes, confirmed the couple had split, telling the Mail on Sunday of further financial difficulties, and noting: "He's supposed to be a gentleman but I don't think he has behaved very well."

The Times reported he had been staying on a friend's yacht in the Greek islands this summer, with a plan to visit a clinic in London for help with mental health. Instead, he checked into the Durrants Hotel.

The case has been referred to Westminster Coroner's Court.