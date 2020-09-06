The Duchess of Cornwall pens heartfelt letter to victims of domestic abuse

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duchess of Cornwall has offered a message of support for those who have suffered from domestic abuse during the Coronavirus pandemic, saying: “you are not alone”.

Writing in The Guardian, Camilla highlighted how “deeply troubling” the rising statistics of domestic abuse are.

It’s thought that globally cases have risen 20% since March and in the UK, more than a third of specialist services have reported an increase in requests for their support.

"Six months ago, our country went into lockdown”, Camilla wrote. “Almost immediately, we saw both the best and the worst of human behaviour. For many, charity truly began at home, with family members caring for shielding relatives, and neighbours pulling together in new and different ways. But for some, it was abuse, rather than charity, that began at home."

The Duchess, who is patron of the charity SafeLives, said she had read "heartbreaking" stories from people who have suffered abuse over the last few months. She also warned that despite some Covid-19 restrictions being lifted the “lockdown of fear and abuse remains” for those living in violent homes and urged people to help in any way that they can.

This is not the first time the duchess has spoken about domestic abuse during the pandemic. Back in March, she gave an impassioned speech on the issue and launched a digital campaign, using the hashtag #everyonesproblem, highlighting that everyone has a role to play in ending domestic violence.



"The campaign to end domestic violence needs the voices of men, as well as women, challenging the cultural, economic and political context in which we all experience the world. We will all benefit from building a society which will simply not tolerate this heinous crime any longer," Camilla said.

The duchess also spoke about domestic violence during an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live in July and discussed her passion for campaigning on the issue.

