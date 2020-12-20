Duchess Camilla makes surprise appearance on Saturday night TV

Photo credit: GEOFF PUGH - Getty Images

The Duchess of Cornwall made a surprise appearance on Saturday night TV, delighting royal fans with a brief cameo on Strictly Come Dancing.

Camilla shared a message for the show's finalists during a compilation of encouraging words from members of the public, celebrities and key workers who spoke about how Strictly has helped them get through this challenging year.

"I think it's just lifted our spirits, it's lifted the whole country's spirits. I'm very excited, I know who I'll be voting for," Camilla said. "I'd like, on behalf of everybody who watches Strictly, to say an enormous thank you to everybody who's been involved in this production in this particularly difficult year. You have given everybody so much pleasure and you've uplifted the nation."

Prince Harry previously made a cameo on the series to support his friend, former Strictly contestant and fellow veteran JJ Chalmers via video-link from his home in California.

"I’m so proud, genuinely proud that here you are in this position now," the duke told him during their virtual chat, with fans commenting that Harry looked "glowing" and "happy".

Meanwhile, Camilla has highlighted the importance of supporting those who are lonely, and reaching out to help if possible this Christmas - particularly now that planned relaxation rules for Christmas have been scrapped for those under England's new toughest measures in tier 4.



The duchess is patron of The Silver Line, a free, confidential telephone helpline, open 24 hours a day, offering friendship and reassurance to older people in the UK. In her Christmas message published in The Telegraph's Stella magazine, Camilla said the charity has "proved a lifeline to thousands", and is needed now more than ever.

"Demand for its helpline increased by around 31 per cent when the pandemic began, and remains high," she explained. "Age UK research shows that, in this country, just under a quarter of a million older people go for a whole week without talking to anyone – unimaginable to those of us who have family and friends at the end of a line."

“If you know of an older, isolated person to whom you could bring a bit of festive cheer, please pick up your telephone and make the call – you really will make a huge difference.”https://t.co/CONJXzJILA — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) December 20, 2020

"If you are a reader who would like to support others, please do consider getting in touch with someone who could be lonely this Christmas," Camilla concluded.

"If you would like to do this with a card or a letter, you might be interested to read about the My Dear New Friend initiative, which is supported by the National Literacy Trust (another charity of which I am the proud patron). Or you might be inspired by The Silver Line and feel able just to pick up the telephone and brighten someone's day."

