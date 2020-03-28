Duchess Camilla Discusses Domestic Abuse During the Pandemic
Duchess Camilla shared a personal message on Instagram to support everyone dealing with domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic.
Duchess Camilla is using her platform to support people during the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the Duchess of Cornwall has reached out to anyone who might be affected by domestic abuse while self-isolating.
She continued, "I can only imagine that being asked to stay there could feel very isolating and frightening for you and your family. It may mean spending more time with the person who is harming you."
“This is a hard time for everyone, as we are all asked to stay at home to stay safe. But for some of you it is even harder, because home is not a safe place. I can only imagine that being asked to stay there could feel very isolating and frightening for you and your family. It may mean spending more time with the person who is harming you. If this is your situation, or you are worried about someone else, I want you to know that you are not alone. Even if you cannot leave your home, you can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline or contact one of the domestic abuse charities. Please stay safe and get help." - The Duchess of Cornwall . ☎️📞 If you are in immediate danger, please call 999 and ask for the police. If you are not in immediate danger, please call one of the following 24 hour helplines: England: 0808 2000 247 Northern Ireland: 0808 802 1414 Scotland: 0800 027 1234 Wales: 0808 8010 800 Charity @safelives_ have an online resource that provides information about staying safe during COVID-19 - you can read it by following the link in our bio. @RefugeCharity @womens_aid #EveryonesProblem 📸 PA
The duchess explained, "If this is your situation, or you are worried about someone else, I want you to know that you are not alone. Even if you cannot leave your home, you can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline or contact one of the domestic abuse charities. Please stay safe and get help."
Underneath the duchess' message, the Clarence House account shared several resources for anyone impacted by domestic abuse, especially during a time when it's difficult to leave the house. The caption said, "Charity @safelives_ have an online resource that provides information about staying safe during COVID-19 — you can read it by following the link in our bio. @RefugeCharity @womens_aid #EveryonesProblem."
