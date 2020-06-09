The Duchess of Cambridge urges those struggling with addition to reach out for help

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken out in support of those struggling with addiction, urging them to seek out help. The royal, who has been working with Action on Addiction for a number of years, joined the charity on a Zoom call to speak out to those who may be in need of support.

On the call, Kate spoke with the team at Clouds House, a rehab facility in Wiltshire which is run by Action on Addiction. In it, she went on a virtual tour of the treatment centre and then discovered how it has been functioning over the past few months, before discussing how more people in the UK may be in need of their support following the nationwide lockdown.

"The worrying thing is, it is all those people who aren't necessarily reaching out who are struggling, who perhaps don't feel that they can reach out," she said. "Or the fact that maybe they haven't realised that addictive behaviours have sort of established, particularly if it's the first time – and it's those people who aren't necessarily being vocal about it."

"It's making sure they know they can reach out and that you are there to support them at this very difficult time," Kate added.

The team discussed a YouGov poll, which had been commissioned by Action on Addiction, that had found that addictive behaviours are rising as a result of the pandemic.

"We are seeing more alcohol issues and in the community," Dr Simone Yule said. "I think definitely we know alcohol sales have gone up exponentially, so the rise in people that are now starting to seek treatment with lockdown gradually lifting, I think that is going to have a big impact."

You can watch the conversation below or on the royal family's YouTube channel, and you can find out more about Action on Addiction here.





