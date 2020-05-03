The Duchess of Cambridge thanks fans for birthday wishes with sweet note and laid-back photo

Photo credit: Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

Royal fans who sent their best wishes to the Duchess of Cambridge on her 38th Birthday back in January have received a lovely thank-you note and relaxed photo of Kate outside her country home in Anmer Hall.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In an envelope emblazoned with the Kensington Palace logo, well-wishers were sent the portrait of Kate, previously released on her big day, as reported by Gert's Royal Replies - a blog dedicated to showcasing royal correspondence.

The photo features the duchess looking casual and happy as she perches on a wooden fence while wearing a grey jumper and jeans. Along with the image, fans also received a sweet note of gratitude.

"The Duchess of Cambridge thanks you for taking the trouble to write on the occasion of her 38th Birthday," the note reads. "Your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated by Her Royal Highness who sends he warmest thanks and best wishes."

The 2018 autumn photo session taken by Matt Porteous appears to be a favourite of the Cambridge family. The duke and duchess used a photo from the shoot for their annual Christmas card photo in 2018, featuring their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The photos were taken outside of their country home in Anmer Hall, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.









Story continues

To commemorate Mother's Day back in March, William and Kate released a previously unseen picture from Porteous' session which featured Kate giving Charlotte a piggyback ride, with William and George following suit in the background. The duke and duchess shared the image on their Kensington Royal Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the royal couple recently marked Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday with five new portraits of the young royal. In three of the images, Charlotte can be seen delivering homemade packages to the elderly and vulnerable near the Cambridge's family home in Norfolk.

Photo credit: Kensington Palace

The Cambridge family spent several hours making fresh pasta before delivering it. The pictures were taken by Kate in April.

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like