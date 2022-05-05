The Duchess of Cambridge shows off her sleek duchess style in a belted teal dress

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge is demonstrating a passion for fashion in a sleek monochrome outfit.

Kate arrived at London's Design Museum to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award to an emerging designer for British design. The annual award, which was handed out at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council Foundation, recognises the role the fashion industry plays in society. It's usually presented by a senior member of the royal family to a designer who displays both originality and a commitment to their community.

For the occasion, Kate wore a textured dark teal midi dress from Canadian designer Edeline Lee. The unique piece included dropped shoulders with hanging-tie details, a large belt buckle cinching the waist, and a flared skirt. She accessorised with a pair of statement gold earrings from Nadia Irena, matching emerald green pumps, and a clutch bag from Emmy London.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

This year, British-Guyanan designer Saul Nash is the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award, according to WWD.

Nash—a menswear designer and professional choreographer who focuses on using techniques that elevate "movement, fluidity and function" in his apparel, per his website—also won the 2022 Woolmark Prize, which honours designers for their use of Australian Merino wool.

"Words cannot describe what this means to me," Nash said after being named the winner. "In such a short space of time I am so grateful for what I have gained in the past eight months. This really is the cherry on top for everything Woolmark has done for me."

