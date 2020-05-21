Duchess of Cambridge shares unseen photo from her 2019 Chelsea Flower Show garden

Photo credit: Kensington Palace

From Country Living

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has shared a never-seen-before picture of her working on her 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show Garden, Back To Nature.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The image, which was posted on Twitter, coincides with this year's virtual Chelsea Flower Show and reveals the Duchess getting hands-on preparing her beautiful garden.

"One year on from The Duchess of Cambridge's #BackToNature Garden, the Chelsea Flower Show is going digital! Visit @The_RHS to join the virtual #ChelseaFlowerShow for practical gardening advice from world-leading designers and experts, all from the comfort of your own home," said the post.

"The Duchess of Cambridge's #BackToNature garden in 2019 aimed to highlight the physical and mental health benefits of the natural world and inspire children, families, and communities to enjoy the great outdoors."





One year on from The Duchess of Cambridge's #BackToNature Garden, the Chelsea Flower Show is going digital!



Visit @The_RHS to join the virtual #ChelseaFlowerShow for practical gardening advice from world-leading designers and experts, all from the comfort of your own home 🏡 pic.twitter.com/cT2UGfLWLH



— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2020





The garden — which was made up of four parts – was filled with plants for craft activities, forest scents, incredible edibles and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures.

Story continues

Kate co-designed the garden with landscape architects, Andree Davies and Adam White, with a hope it would inspire future generations get more involved with gardening and spend more time outdoors.

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

Photo credit: YUI MOK - Getty Images

More about virtual Chelsea 2020:

• The RHS virtual Chelsea Flower Show: Online schedule released for the week

• Queen shares a personal message for anyone with a passion for gardening

• Gardeners' World's Adam Frost reveals his own insect-friendly wildflower meadow and beehive

This year's Chelsea Flower Show will run online for the first time ever, following the cancellation of their regular gardening event due to the spread of coronavirus. Some of the highlights to look forward to include a behind-the-scenes tour of Monty Don's beautiful Hertfordshire garden, tips on how to successfully grown your own produce at home and a potting bench demonstration for growing the best chilli plants.

The virtual Chelsea Flower Show will run online from Tuesday 19th to Saturday 23rd May. See more information here.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.



SIGN UP

You Might Also Like