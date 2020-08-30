The Duchess of Cambridge shares three final images from lockdown photo project

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duchess of Cambridge has unveiled three of the final 100 portraits submitted to her lockdown photography project with The National Portrait Gallery.

Kate revealed that she was "overwhelmed" by the response to her #HoldStill2020 campaign, which aimed to capture and document the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the nation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 31,000 were submitted, and ahead of the gallery's digital exhibition - which launches on Monday 14th September - the duchess shared three on Kensington Royal's official Instagram account.

31,598 portraits submitted to #HoldStill2020! 📸



Ahead of showcasing the final 100 images in a digital exhibition from Monday 14th September, The Duchess of Cambridge has selected some images as a sneak peek of those that have made the final selection. pic.twitter.com/SyufXhW8Cd



— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2020

'Gimba - the ward host' by Hassan Akkad, 'We're really lucky to have a garden' by Robert Coyle, and 'Prayers for our community' by The Revd. Tim Hayward will all feature in the one of a kind digital exhibition.

Kate also shared a clip of her virtual chat with the judges - which included writer and poet Lemn Sissay MBE, director of The National Portrait Gallery Nicholas Cullinan, Chief Nursing Officer for England Ruth May, and 2018 Portrait of Britain winner Maryam Wahid.

"I just want to reflect on, I suppose how we first came to think of the idea and why we chose to do this photography project," the duchess said during the discussion.

"I think we all really felt, and I particularly felt, really strongly that I wanted to try and create a portrait of the nation that sort of captures the fears and the hopes and the feelings of the nation at this really extraordinary time, as a record I suppose for years to come."

The royal added: "The thing that I suppose has struck me going through all these images is just how different and diverse everyone's experience of COVID-19 has been. No one story is the same, everyone's is unique."

The project was focussed on three core themes – Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness, and a selection of the final 100 images will be shown in towns and cities across the UK later in the year.

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.



SIGN UP

You Might Also Like