The Duchess of Cambridge reveals her fondest childhood memory

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge took part in a rare Q&A and shared her thoughts on parenting as well as her own childhood.

Shared by Kensington Palace on Saturday, Kate was seen answering questions posed to her by the general public in a pre-filmed interview. This comes after findings from her '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives' survey were published on Friday.

When asked why Early Years development is a cause so close to her heart, the Duchess replied: "I actually get asked this question a lot. I think people assume because I am a parent, that's why I've taken an interest in the Early Years.

"I think this really is bigger than that. This isn't about – just about – happy healthy children, this is about the society I hope we could and can become. Right from the early days, meeting lots of people who are suffering with addiction or poor mental health, and hearing time and time again that their troubles now in adulthood stem right back from early childhood experience."

Reflecting on her own experience of raising her three children, the Duchess laughed as she was asked about how to deal with tantrums “especially with multiple children”.

“Yes, that’s a hard one. I’d also like to ask the experts myself!” she joked, before the video cut to Deputy Head of Early Years Programme, Alice Haynes, who advised on the subject.

Speaking of her own upbringing, Kate was also asked, "What did you like most in your childhood?"

"That's a very good question," she replied. "I loved spending time outside and that has stuck with me for my whole life."

