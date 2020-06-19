Duchess of Cambridge reveals what Cambridge children have been up to during lockdown in first public engagement in months

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to Martin and Jennie Turner, owners of the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown. (PA images)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been growing tomato plants and “attacking the kitchen” during lockdown according to their parents.

The Duchess of Cambridge made her first public engagement in months on Thursday afternoon, visiting Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, where she revealed her children have picked up her love of gardening.

She told staff her children love going to garden centres, saying: “They love it, it’s such a great space for children and families to come to garden centres.”

She told of how they have been growing tomato plants, adding: “They were very excited to grow them from seeds and now they’re as tall as them.”

George, six, also loves to play with venus flytrap plants at garden centres, Kate said.

Kate spoke to the owners about the difficulties they had during lockdown. (Getty Images)





She told them about how much her children like gardening. (Getty Images)

The duke made his second in-person engagement on Friday morning, as he visited a local bakery in King’s Lynn.

While there, he said: “I’ve done a little bit of baking.

“The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere.

“Catherine’s been doing quite a bit of baking.”

The duchess wore a sleeveless, padded jacket by Swedish brand Fjällräven. (Getty Images)

The staff and the duchess kept socially distant during the visit. (Getty Images)

Kate, 38, is a keen gardener, and last year designed and built a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show.

At the centre, she spoke to owners Martin and Jennie Turner about how the coronavirus outbreak had affected the family-run independent business.

She said she hadn’t been out very much during lockdown, explaining: “I’ve been food shopping but I have to say I haven’t been out a huge amount more but it’s good and so important, now as things start to ease, people know they can go out and particularly to places like this.”

The duchess is a keen advocate of spending time outdoors and told the owners: “It’s come up in so many different conversations whether it’s food, volunteering, and in all the mental health work that we’ve been doing, about how everyone is benefiting from being outside.

“So yes, they’ve been in lockdown but loads of families have been out on walks, more than they would do, outside.”

Kate heard from Mr Turner about the difficulties the garden centre had during lockdown, with 15 members of staff being furloughed and five made redundant as they could not keep them on.

