The Duchess of Cambridge Now Has Blonde Highlights

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed another hair transformation and it involves blonde highlights.

Her latest transformation though is a significant departure from her signature rich brunette color—a shade she has favored for years.

The new much lighter style utilizes flattering warm blonde highlights throughout the lengths of her hair.

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed another hair transformation and it involves blonde highlights.

The royal frequently provides us with subtle yet sophisticated inspiration when it comes to upgrading our tresses, from her big bouncy blow-dries to more intricate up-dos for formal events.

Her latest transformation though is a significant departure from her signature rich brunette color—a shade she has favored for years.

The new much lighter style utilizes flattering warm blonde highlights throughout the lengths of her hair, perhaps evidence that the royal—like many—was eager to experiment with her looks during lockdown.

The duchess' new look was revealed on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, when she recorded a message saying thank you to everyone who submitted an image to the Queen's Hold Still campaign. The portrait series, in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, is designed to capture the country's array of experiences during l0ckdown.

It's especially refreshing to see Kate reject the traditional 'dark hair for winter, light hair for summer' dichotomy, so while we might need to wait to recreate it ourselves (unless you are brave enough to try coloring your hair at home), we predict that many will be following her example and booking in for a color change-up when the salons reopen.

The duchess had taken a few baby steps towards her latest hair transformation after the first lockdown lifted this summer, when she appeared to give herself an autumnal makeover, emerging with honey blonde tresses and a few face-framing 'halo highlights'.

This first step probably helped keep her hair in its signature glossy condition by avoiding the need to apply lots of hair-damaging bleaching agents in one session—something to bear in mind yourself if you are inspired to go lighter for the festive season, too.

