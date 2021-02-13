The Duchess of Cambridge keeps cosy in cream knitwear for online meeting
The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in cream knitwear for her latest public engagement, an online meeting with London-based baby bank Little Village.
The 39-year-old royal spoke to founder Sophia Parker, and two mothers Yelda Rashid and Vicky Jones who have been supported by the organisation, which provides clothes, toys and equipment for babies and children up to the age of five, and a supportive community for families in need.
Kate kept warm in a monochrome marino wool jumper from one of her favourite brands, L.K.Bennett during the virtual call, which she teamed with gold textured hoop earrings.
Vicky told Kate about her relationship with Little Village and the ways in which the community has supported her and her three-year-old daughter Isla. Yelda, whose daughter has rare genetic disorder Rett Syndrome, revealed the challenges she has faced during the the third national lockdown, and highlighted the importance of support networks.
Founder Sophia informed the duchess that as well as delivering essential children's items to those in need, the organisation's volunteers have now phoned 7000 families to retain a sense of connection and community during the pandemic.
Little Village was celebrating its fifth anniversary, and since its launch in 2016, the organisation has grown into one of the largest baby banks in the UK, comprised of a network of over 1,800 professionals including midwives and social workers.
It's also an organisation that's close to Kate's heart. Last summer, the duchess launched a major initiative bringing together nineteen different British retailers who donated over 25,000 new items to over 40 baby banks across the the country to help families in need. The royal was pictured unpacking supplies for vulnerable families during her visit to Baby Basics baby bank in Sheffield last August.
