The Duchess of Cambridge has joked that Prince George is jealous of Princess Charlotte's schoolwork

The Duchess of Cambridge shared a relatable insight into family life in lockdown as she continues to homeschool Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate made her This Morning debut to discuss details of the photography competition she has launched with one of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery, which aims to illustrate the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The duchess told presenter Holly Willoughby that Prince George, six, has been jealous of Princess Charlotte's schoolwork because it's more fun and less challenging as she's slightly younger - having just turned five.

"George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects," Kate disclosed. "Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

George and Charlotte both attend Thomas's Battersea - George is in Year 1, while Charlotte is in Reception.

The duchess added that their school has been "very supportive" towards the children during lockdown. Kate recently admitted that she and the Duke of Cambridge had continued to teach their children during the Easter holidays without them realising.

While appearing on BBC Breakfast in April, Kate laughed: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean."

Meanwhile, the duchess also told This Morning hosts Willoughby and Philip Schofield that she has been honing her photography skills while at home during lockdown.

"I am very much an amateur photographer," Kate explained. "I've sort of learned along the way but during this time I've spent lots of time picking up my camera and taking photographs of the children because they are always around us when we are doing stuff together, which has been great."

She continued: "One of the fantastic things about photography is really capturing that moment so it's not staged, it's not clearing your house so you have that perfect studio set up. It's really capturing those moments that feel real to you."

The duchess recently shared five portraits of Princess Charlotte to mark the young royal's fifth birthday. In January, Kate captured images of Holocaust survivors to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Kate's initiative with the National Portrait Gallery is entitled Hold Still and aims to encapsulate the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the nation as we continue to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August.

The Cambridge family are currently at their country home of Anmer Hall, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

