The Duchess of Cambridge goes bold in green Erdem for a visit to Kew Gardens

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by the Duke of Cambridge for a joint visit to London's Kew Gardens, to take part in a Generation Earthshot event with The Heathland School. The two worked with students to brainstorm "big, bold ideas to repair the planet and to help spark a lasting enthusiasm for the natural world."

For the royal outing, the duchess wore a bold green overcoat by Erdem paired with a matching knitted jumper, black wide-leg trousers, and coordinating pointed-toe pumps, while Prince William opted for a navy suit and a light-blue oxford shirt.

The Cambridges were joined by the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, for the garden visit, while explorer and naturalist Steve Backshall MBE and Olympian Helen Glover joined them for activities with the students. Generation Earthshot is an educational initiative inspired by William's Earthshot Prize, a new annual effort to help combat climate change and environmental disasters over the next decade.

"Education is such an important part of protecting our planet. We must inspire in the next generation the optimism, confidence and enthusiasm to chase those solutions and to continue building a more sustainable future," William said during the visit. "We know that young children already identify the climate as one of their biggest worries, and Generation Earthshot aims to educate and encourage them that together we can find the answers. Children can be uniquely creative and I can’t wait to see some of the ideas that are shared with us."



The first Earthshot Prize Awards will be held on 17 October at Alexandra Palace in London, and will be broadcast to a global audience via the BBC and Discovery+. Both William and Kate will be present for the ceremony, which will celebrate the 15 incredible finalists from around the world and award the first five winners of The Earthshot Prize.

