The Duchess of Cambridge on addiction: "It can happen to anyone"

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke passionately about the dangers of addiction yesterday, warning that “none of us are immune”, following the impact of the pandemic on addiction rates.

Kate highlighted that we need a better understanding of the causes of addiction, which in turn will “help remove the taboo and shame that sadly surrounds it”.

The royal delivered a speech to launch the Taking Action on Addiction campaign in London. She’s a patron of addiction charity the Forward Trust.

“Addiction is not a choice,” said the duchess. “No one chooses to become an addict. But it can happen to any one of us. None of us are immune.”

She continued: “Yet it's all too rarely discussed as a serious mental health condition. And seldom do we take the time to uncover and fully understand its fundamental root causes.”

The royal also spoke in greater detail about how the pandemic had affected addiction rates, explaining that 1.5 million more people were facing alcohol problems after the Covid-19 crisis.

"Around two million individuals who were identified as being in recovery may have experienced a relapse over the past 18 months," she said, noting that "we can all play our part" in helping those struggling with addiction "by understanding, by listening, by connecting".

