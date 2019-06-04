Ducati tester Pirro to make WSBK wildcard at Misano

Pirro, a three-time champion in the Italian Superbike series, will ride a second Barni Racing-entered V4 R for his home WSBK round on June 22-23.

It will be his first appearance in the series since 2015, when he contested the Jerez round as an injury stand-in for then-factory Ducati rider Davide Giugliano.

"After many years full of success in CIV [Italian Superbike], I am very happy with the opportunity that Barni Racing Team was able to create, allowing me to be on track in a very competitive and prestigious championship as WSBK," commented Pirro.

"The Ducati Panigale V4 R has proven to have great potential and I will try to give my contribution to improve the bike, giving the maximum both on the track and in the work with mechanics.

"It will be not an easy race because the level of riders is very high, but my goal is to get the best possible result."

The Misano race will mark the first time the Barni squad, which currently runs a solo V4 R for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, will have run two bikes in WSBK.

Pirro currently leads the Italian Superbike standings, having won all four races of the series so far this year, and also finished seventh in his first MotoGP outing of the year for Ducati (pictured below).

The 32-year-old is scheduled to make further appearances at both Misano and Valencia, mirroring his 2018 schedule.

Michele Pirro, Ducati Team

Michele Pirro, Ducati Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images