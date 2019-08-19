Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

The Desmosedici is infamous for its struggles to turn mid-corner, though Ducati has made steps forward in this area in recent years, emerging as title challengers again in the last three seasons with .

However, after finishing a distant fifth in last month’s German Grand Prix, Dovizioso – who trails championship leader by 58 points – said Ducati had to fully focus on curing its cornering woes in the races after the summer break instead of fighting Marquez.

When asked at a press conference during the Austrian weekend if Ducati could change the DNA of its bike, Ducati technical director Davide Barana warned solely focusing on cornering risks also compromising the bike’s strong points.

“We realise that cornering performance is the area where we can gain more,” he said. “But it is important not to forget to continue to improve the areas that are our strengths because if you concentrate on only one area, you risk losing the advantage you have in the others.

“So getting better cornering performance is quite a long process. Unfortunately, nowadays it’s still a trial and error process. It takes quite a long time because you have to test to prove it is really effective and do the next step.

“These are quite time consuming. This is the reason, because it takes a while to reach certain levels.”

