Ducati must "completely" focus on turning, not fighting Marquez

Both works Ducati riders finished 16 seconds in arrears of runaway race winner Marc Marquez, who recorded his seventh consecutive MotoGP win at the Sachsenring and now finds himself 58 points clear of Dovizioso in the riders' standings.

The 2017 and '18 title runner-up believes the last two weekends have demonstrated that the Desmosedici is still not a rounded enough bike to challenge for victory everywhere - and that Ducati must now make a concerted effort to ameliorate its traditional Achilles' heel.

"The last two weekends have unfortunately shown the gap we have to our opponents," said Dovizioso. "There is not much to say; we are not as competitive as we would like.

"At this moment I still think what I thought four years ago: we are too slow in the middle of the corner.

"Fortunately we have improved in other areas, so we are still competitive, but now the others are raising the bar and we are still too far behind in turning.

"So, now more than ever, we need to sit down and make a strategy for the future. Working on turning is difficult and it's not our speciality, so it will probably take time, but now I think we must focus completely on this aspect.

"It's something that has been considered, but it's never been a priority. Now it's clear even for those who didn't see it that way, that we have to push in this area."

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

