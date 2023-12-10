Dubreuil, Blondin earn World Cup long track speedskating medals for Canada

TOMASZÓW, Poland — Canada's Laurent Dubreuil added to his medal haul this weekend with World Cup gold on Sunday in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating event.

The Levis, Que., native won the race in 34.73 seconds. China's Tingyu Gao (34.79) grabbed silver, while Poland's Damian Zurek (34.87) earned bronze.

Dubreuil was a silver medallist in Saturday's race, crossing the finish line in 34.77 seconds. Gao (34.70) earned gold, with Japan's Wataru Morishigue (34.82) taking bronze.

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin picked up a silver medal in the women's mass start on Sunday.

Blondin finished behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands and ahead of Mia Kilburg-Manganello of the U.S. on the podium.

It was Blondin's second silver of the weekend, having made it to the podium in the women's team pursuit alongside Valérie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., and Béatrice Lamarche of Quebec City on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press