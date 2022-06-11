Dubois vs Bryan: What time is fight, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight

Daniel Dubois is out to become the WBA heavyweight champion when he faces Trevor Bryan in Miami tonight (Getty Images)

Daniel Dubois fights Trevor Bryan in Miami tonight, with the ‘regular’ version of the WBA’s world heavyweight title on the line.

The winner of Dubois vs Bryan is scheduled to face the victor of Hughie Fury’s eliminator with Michael Hunter in Manchester on July 2, with the last man standing from that quartet well placed to pursue an opportunity against either current full WBA title-holder Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, whose delayed rematch in Saudi Arabia is now likely to take place in mid-August.

Tonight represents a key opportunity for strong favourite Dubois, London’s former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion, who is fighting for only the third time since his shock first professional defeat against domestic rival Joe Joyce in November 2020, in which he suffered a fractured eye socket.

The 24-year-old returned with a low-key stoppage of Bogdan Dinu in Telford last summer, before also stopping the hopelessly mismatched Joe Cusumano in the first round of his US debut on the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley undercard in Cleveland.

Undefeated American Bryan, meanwhile, has held the WBA’s regular belt since a late stoppage of the ageing Bermane Stiverne last January, a fight set up after Mahmoud Charr was stripped of the title due to inactivity.

Promoted by the now 90-year-old Don King, ‘The Dream’, from New York, made his first defence of that secondary strap five months ago, earning a split-decision win over late replacement opponent Jonathan Guidry after Charr was again unable to obtain a visa.

King has called tonight’s show in Florida ‘The Fight for Freedom and Peace’, dedicated to the brave and courageous people of Ukraine, who continue to fight against Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

Dubois vs Bryan date, start time, venue and ring walks

Dubois vs Bryan takes place tonight, on Saturday June 11, 2022 at the 6,500-capacity Casino Miami in Miami, Florida, USA.

The undercard is due to begin at around 7pm BST, with ring walks for the main event expected between 11pm BST and 11:30pm.

As ever, those timings are subject to change, depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

Dubois vs Bryan fight card/undercard in full

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois

Dacarree Scott vs Jonathan Guidry

Ahmed Elbiali vs Dervin Colina

Johnnie Langston vs Isaiah Thompson

Tre’Sean Wiggins vs Travis Castellon

Ian Green vs Anthony Lenk

Luis J Rodriguez Fernandez vs Ryan Adams

Raynel Mederos vs Ryan Wilson

How to watch Dubois vs Bryan

TV channel: In the UK, Dubois vs Bryan is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the action unfold live online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can also follow all of Saturday’s boxing with Standard Sport’s LIVE fight night blog.

Dubois vs Bryan fight prediction

This is a good chance for fearsome knockout artist Dubois that he won’t want to miss, and he’s the big favourite for a reason.

‘DDD’ has bounced back emphatically from that surprise loss to Joyce that threatened to derail such a promising career, albeit against two very straightforward opponents.

Bryan, meanwhile, believes he does not get anywhere near the respect he feels he deserves as the holder of an - albeit very secondary - world heavyweight championship.



The stubborn 32-year-old is unbeaten, but he is known for his inactivity and the level of his previous opponents certainly leave a lot to be desired... to put it mildly.

While he represents a step up from the likes of Dinu and Cusumano, he is likely to remain a level below Dubois, who is out to do his family and country proud tonight and had his desire for greatness only increased by that Joyce knockout.

We are backing Dubois to throw down the gauntlet to Hunter and Hughie Fury with an accomplished display and eye-catching stoppage in the early rounds.

Dubois to win via quick knockout.

Dubois vs Bryan weigh-in results

Dubois is much the lighter boxer, tipping the scales in Miami on Friday at 241.6 pounds. That’s just over 17 stone or 109.5kg. However, he remains in terrific physical shape.

Bryan, meanwhile, weighed in at 259.6 pounds, around nine less than for his first defence against Guidry in January.

Bryan riled Dubois at a heated weigh-in by calling him a “glorified amateur” and a “coward” while throwing packets of tampons at him.

Dubois vs Bryan betting odds

Dubois to win: 1/18

Bryan to win: 15/2

Draw: 22/1

Dubois to win via KO, TKO or DQ: 1/5

Dubois to win via decision/technical decision: 11/2

Bryan to win via KO, TKO or DQ: 11/1

Bryan to win via decision/technical decision: 18/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).