Dubois vs Bryan LIVE! Boxing fight stream, result, latest news, updates and reaction as Dubois wins WBA title

Dubois vs Bryan - LIVE!

Daniel Dubois is celebrating becoming the new WBA ‘regular’ world heavyweight champion after a memorable night in Miami.

The Briton is now the mandatory challenger for the ‘super’ title held by Oleksandr Usyk after taking a huge step on his journey to potential boxing stardom on Saturday evening.

As expected, Trevor Bryan proved no match for Dubois, who dominated the first three rounds of a somewhat surreal spectacle promoted by Don King before unleashing two monster left hooks in the fourth, the second of which sent his helpless opponent sprawling to the canvas.

The former British and Commonwealth champion then namechecked Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker as potential next opponents as he triumphantly takes that belt home back across the Atlantic.

Daniel Dubois bt Trevor Bryan

Luis J Rodriguez Fernandez bt Ryan Adams

Raynel Mederos bt Ryan Wilson

Tre’Sean Wiggins bt Travis Castellon

Ian Green bt Anthony Lenk

Dubois beats Bryan via fourth-round knockout in Miami

Dubois is the new WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight world champion

Dubois also becomes mandatory for Usyk’s ‘super’ WBA belt

Dubois namechecks Whyte and Parker as potential next opponents

01:11 , George Flood

A great show of respect behind the scenes after Dubois’ victory tonight.

Fair play to Bryan.

Sunday 12 June 2022 00:42 , George Flood

Sunday 12 June 2022 00:26 , George Flood

Dubois’ post-fight interview with BT Sport, in which he names Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker as potential next opponents...

Joseph Parker ✅

Dillian Whyte ✅



Daniel Dubois calls his shots 👀#BryanDubois

Watch: Dubois stops Bryan with vicious left hook

Sunday 12 June 2022 00:23 , George Flood

Here’s a look back at that latest emphatic Dubois knockout, which came at 1:58 in round number four.

So impressive to see him produce those monster left hooks with Bryan mostly nullifying the impact of his favoured right hand.

Bryan was so focused on that dangerous right that he was defenceless against a brutal left - a new shot in the Dubois arsenal. Clearly some very good work being done with McGuigan in the gym.

Face down. Goodnight!



We've seen him do it time-and-time again...@DynamiteDubois adds another highlight reel KO to the list 💥#DuboisBryan

Sunday 12 June 2022 00:18 , George Flood

A reminder that Dubois is also now the mandatory challenger for the ‘super’ WBA title held by Oleksandr Usyk.

Will it be Usyk, Anthony Joshua or even Tyson Fury that holds the belt when he finally gets that shot?

McGuigan wants Dubois-Whyte next

Sunday 12 June 2022 00:13 , George Flood

Shane McGuigan namechecks Dillian Whyte as a potential next opponent for Dubois, who looks well up for that.

That would be a great test.

Dubois vs Bryan

Sunday 12 June 2022 00:04 , George Flood

Round 4

Dubois goes to the body in the fourth and a powerful left hook hurts Bryan again!

Bryan is in survival mode, getting tagged with a right uppercut. He then rather leans into another huge left hook and BRYAN IS LEFT FACE DOWN ON THE CANVAS!

NO WAY HE COMES BACK FROM THAT! DANIEL DUBOIS IS THE NEW WBA REGULAR HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!

AN EXPLOSIVE FINISH!

Dubois vs Bryan

Sunday 12 June 2022 00:00 , George Flood

Round 3

Not too much action at the start of the third as Dubois continues to box well behind the left jab and Bryan tries to stay well away from the right hand.

But Dubois then lands a big shot and Bryan is forced backwards, buzzed against the ropes!

Bryan has 30 seconds left until the bell at the end of the third as Dubois goes for the stoppage, crashing in a nasty hook and uppercut.

Bryan makes it to the end of the round to his credit, but he was clearly hurt there. This might not go on much longer.

Impressive stuff by Dubois, who will surely look to jump on his opponent at the start of the fourth.

Dubois vs Bryan

Saturday 11 June 2022 23:57 , George Flood

Round 2

A physical start to the second round as the duo wrestle against the ropes.

Dubois looking sharp again and moving his feet well with that left jab still finding its mark, though Bryan - initially at least - is awkward enough to mostly evade that big right hand.

Bryan is clearly trying to frustrate Dubois from the outset here - he has said all week that he wants to drag Dubois into deep waters and then take him out.

Bryan comes onto the offensive a bit for the first time, getting the crowd into the occasion as he throws out that left hand.

Better from Bryan there, but he also eats a few nice right hands before the bell, with Dubois a bit late with his last attack.

Dubois easily up two rounds here.

Dubois vs Bryan

Saturday 11 June 2022 23:52 , George Flood

Round 1

A couple of solid punches from Dubois early on, including a rattling right hand after some stinging left jabs.

As Frampton points out on commentary, it’s a very small ring - which should work in Dubois’ favour.

Dubois stays aggressive and dominant, twice backing Bryan onto the ropes and looking to let his hands go.

Bryan is yet to really throw anything at all, being peppered with that left jab and continually being forced against the ropes.

You fear for the American once Dubois does manage to land flush with one of those huge right hands over the top.

Dubois vs Bryan

Saturday 11 June 2022 23:49 , George Flood

Right, here we go then.

Can Daniel Dubois produce another statement here and win the WBA ‘regular’ world heavyweight title?

Let’s find out.

Purple and black shorts for Dubois, Bryan wearing white with orange and black trim.

Saturday 11 June 2022 23:46 , George Flood

“It’s like Monty Python have come in and tried to put on a boxing show”.

The thoughts of Carl Frampton on BT Sport there...

Saturday 11 June 2022 23:44 , George Flood

Briggs yelling ‘Let’s go Champ’ again during lengthy renditions of God Save the Queen and The Star-Spangled Banner.

Does he ever stop?!

Chants of “USA, USA” break out at ringside before the final introductions.

Still so many people in the ring. This is a bizarre spectacle, it must be said.

Saturday 11 June 2022 23:40 , George Flood

Out comes Trevor Bryan, who makes a bit more of a show of the ultra-short ring walk.

It’s time for the national anthems, which will begin with that of Ukraine.

Ukrainian flags are flown above the ring, with the ring ropes and canvas also coloured blue and yellow.

Such a low crowd tonight. It’s fair to say that this fight has not captured the imagination in Miami, which is a shame.

Saturday 11 June 2022 23:37 , George Flood

Here comes Dubois!

That is one of the shortest ring walks I have ever seen.

The ring is mere metres from the backstage entrance.

Dubois vs Bryan

Saturday 11 June 2022 23:35 , George Flood

Shannon Briggs predicts a “slugfest” between two great fighters in a pre-bout interview at ringside at Casino Miami.

Of course he throws in a couple of obligatory “Let’s go Champs” for good measure!

We are just moments away from tonight’s main event ring walks.

Dubois vs Bryan NEXT

Saturday 11 June 2022 23:25 , George Flood

It is indeed the main event up next!

Dubois vs Bryan should be underway very shortly.

Saturday 11 June 2022 23:16 , George Flood

The great Larry Holmes is in attendance in Miami tonight, having been brought in by Don King to work with Trevor Bryan in recent weeks.

Riddick Bowe, Shannon Briggs and Michael Moorer are among the other former heavyweights reportedly at ringside, where the rest of the crowd looks sparse... to say the least.

The Casino Miami only holds around 6,500 spectators.

Saturday 11 June 2022 23:13 , George Flood

There are some suggestions on social media that Dubois-Bryan could be next in Miami.

Frank Warren’s show in Telford is just wrapping up, so they should be cutting stateside very soon.

Liam Davies is celebrating becoming the new British super-bantamweight champion with a hard-fought decision win over Marc Leach in only his 12th pro bout.

Fernandez stops Adams in round three

Saturday 11 June 2022 23:04 , George Flood

Fernandez needs only three rounds to take care of Adams, dropping him twice to seal another convincing win.

We are edging ever closer to that main event!

Fernandez vs Adams

Saturday 11 June 2022 22:52 , George Flood

Back to Miami, where the 8-0 Luis J Rodriguez Fernandez of Puerto Rico will look to stay unbeaten against Missouri’s Ryan Adams.

This is a six-rounder at super-middleweight.

Riakporhe demolishes Turchi

Saturday 11 June 2022 22:47 , George Flood

Statement early knockouts all over the place tonight - and we may well get another in the main event in Miami later.

In London, Richard Riakporhe sent Fabio Turchi crashing to the canvas midway through the second round in their cruiserweight title eliminator with a vicious left to the body.

The Italian’s corner quickly threw in the towel!

Crystal Palace fan Riakporhe moves one step closer to that dream world title fight at Selhurst Park.

Saturday 11 June 2022 22:41 , George Flood

By the way, as part of the ‘Fight for Freedom and Peace’ motif for tonight, the ring ropes and canvas are both blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

A nice touch.

Mederos stops Wilson in round two

Saturday 11 June 2022 22:36 , George Flood

Rattling through these undercard fights now.

A confident performance from Raynel Mederos, who swarms all over Ryan Wilson in the second round and knocks him down twice en route to a convincing early stoppage.

Some real speed on show from Mederos, who switched up his attacks well during that onslaught and looks to have a real potent right hand.

He moves to 7-0, with Wilson now 1-1.

Saturday 11 June 2022 22:33 , George Flood

Dubois looking fully focused as he has his hands wrapped backstage at the Casino Miami by trainer Shane McGuigan...

Lauren Price wins on pro debut

Saturday 11 June 2022 22:30 , George Flood

Just circling back to events at Wembley Arena for a moment, Wales’ Lauren Price was victorious on her professional debut on the Riakporhe-Turchi undercard.

Multi-talented former footballer and kickboxer Price, the middleweight Olympic gold medalist from Tokyo 2020, won a six-round decision against Iceland’s Valgerdur Gudstensdottir.

Mederos vs Wilson next

Saturday 11 June 2022 22:27 , George Flood

Next on the agenda in Florida is Raynel Mederos vs Ryan Wilson.

A Cuban fighting out of Florida, Mederos has notched up six straight wins to begin his pro career against the likes of Luis Javier Alcoser, Carlos Ever Rocha Hurtado, Gonzalo Romero, Ariel Vasquez and Julian Smith.

Wilson is a fellow light-welterweight prospect who emerged victorious on his pro debut last time out.

Wiggins stops Castellon in first round

Saturday 11 June 2022 22:17 , George Flood

Wow!

What a statement from Tre’Sean Wiggins in the second fight in Miami.

He wastes no time against Travis Castellon, putting him down three times en route to an emphatic first-round stoppage that sees him retain his NABA welterweight championship.

That’s another fast knockout for ‘Trigger’, who got rid of Cody Wilson in the third round on the Makabu-Mchunu undercard in January.

BOXXER confirm Joseph Parker signing

Saturday 11 June 2022 22:11 , George Flood

Away from Miami for a moment, BOXXER have just announced a high-profile signing during the Richard Riakporhe-Fabio Turchi card at Wembley Arena.

New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker has penned a long-term promotional deal to fight on Sky Sports.

A big get, that.

Green beats Lenk by unanimous decision

Saturday 11 June 2022 21:58 , George Flood

The first bout of the night in Miami went the distance, with Ian Green outpointing Anthony Lenk to claim the WBA Continental Americas middleweight title.

He takes a unanimous decision with scores of 99-91, 98-92, 98-92 and improves his pro record to 16-2.

Dubois: I want Joshua and Fury before they retire

Saturday 11 June 2022 21:55 , George Flood

The biggest showdowns in the heavyweight division evidently hold no fear for Dubois, who said this week that he hopes Anthony Joshua beats Oleksandr Usyk in their high-profile rematch in Saudi Arabia, now expected to take place in mid-August.

He fully believes that he has what it takes to beat both AJ and Tyson Fury.

“While Usyk may be easier for me to beat with my size and hitting power, I hope AJ wins his rematch. He has been great for British boxing. I’ve always wanted to fight him and there is more chance of that happening if he beats Usyk and stays in the game,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Yes, AJ is a big-money fight but I want to get to him and Tyson before they get to the age when they definitely call it a day. They are 10 years older than me so the reality is they might be done and dusted if I don’t fight them soon.”

(Getty Images)

Saturday 11 June 2022 21:36 , George Flood

Trainer Jamie Moore is backing Daniel Dubois to win easily tonight, in three or four rounds.

“It won’t be too much trouble for him,” he told BT Sport. “Bryan has got a lot to say, but I don’t think there’s a lot of substance there.

“Bryan is not a bad fighter, but Dubois is made for him style-wise.”

"I think Bryan has a lot to say but I don't think there is that much substance there."



⚔️ @JamieMoore777 gives his honest verdict on tonight's heavyweight clash featuring @DynamiteDubois. #BryanDubois | 11pm | BT Sport 1 HD

Green vs Lenk

Saturday 11 June 2022 21:26 , George Flood

The first fight of the night is finally underway at Casino Miami!

Ian Green is facing Anthony Lenk over 10 scheduled rounds for the WBA Continental Americas middleweight title.

Green is 15-2 with 11 knockouts on his resume, fighting for the first time since earning a decision win over Tyler Howard in Las Vegas in November.

Lenk is six years older and 17-8 as a pro, last losing to Michael Moore in a battle for the NABA middleweight crown in Ohio in January.

Dubois still targeting Joyce rematch?

Saturday 11 June 2022 21:13 , George Flood

Joe Joyce followed up his statement win over Daniel Dubois by stopping the ageing but durable Carlos Takam in the sixth round of a gruelling contest at Wembley Arena last July.

He is due to fight again at the same venue against an as of yet unknown opponent on July 2.

Would Dubois still be interested in a rematch down the line and potential opportunity to right that wrong if he wins tonight?

Speaking on Joyce back in February, he told Boxing Social: “That will always be in my mind. I wanna rematch him.

“I wanna wipe the slate clean and do it over again really. I’ve improved and I need to show it and right the wrong. Hopefully it happens.”

Dubois: Doing business with Don King is ‘crazy'

Saturday 11 June 2022 21:00 , George Flood

Don King - who outbid Frank Warren for the right to host Dubois-Bryan - has called tonight’s show in Florida ‘The Fight for Freedom and Peace’, dedicated to the brave and courageous people of Ukraine, who continue to fight admirably against Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

King, who turns 91 in August, gave a somewhat bizarre 30-minute press conference this week in which he covered all manner of topics.

“I grew up watching tapes with Don King, now I’m doing business with him, it’s crazy,” said Dubois. “Boxing is a small world at this level. After I deliver, I am sure he is going to have a lot of things to say.”

(Getty Images for Palms Casino Re)

Dubois ready to ‘bring the pain’ in Miami

Saturday 11 June 2022 20:40 , George Flood

After a tense final staredown yesterday, a collected and cool Dubois pledged to make Bryan eat his words after days of trash talk.

“I’m not thinking about that. All the energy I’ve saved up, I want to let it all out and bring that belt back home,” he said.

“I do my talking in the ring and on Saturday night, I’m bringing the pain. This is the stepping stone to a major league.”

"By any means necessary!"@DynamiteDubois cool, calm and collected ahead of his Miami showdown!



Bring it home Dan 👊#BryanDubois | 11pm | BT Sport 1 HD

Bryan predicts late knockout

Saturday 11 June 2022 20:28 , George Flood

More confident talk from Bryan to BT Sport, calling Dubois a p***y and shrugging off his ‘fat boy’ jibes, evoking memories of Andy Ruiz Jr’s stunning win over Anthony Joshua in New York in 2019.

“I ain’t worried about what I look like,” he said. “I’m in shape, I’m ready to go 12 rounds. He thinks this is going to be a four-round fight, this ain’t going to be no four-round fight.

“I’m going to draw him into the late rounds and take him out. Drown him with my jab and take him out with my right hand.”

"Let's go champ!"



"Let's go champ!" He can certainly talk the talk, but will @TrevorBryanJr back it up tonight?#BryanDubois | BT Sport 1 HD, 11pm

Dubois vs Bryan - Tale of the Tape

Saturday 11 June 2022 20:10 , George Flood

Dubois

Age: 24

Pro record: 17-1

Height: 6’5’’

Reach: 78”

Bryan

Age: 32

Record: 22-0

Height: 6’4’’

Reach: 79”

Dubois vows to impress on ‘stepping stone’ to bigger titles

Saturday 11 June 2022 19:59 , George Flood

Daniel Dubois has spent less than six competitive minutes in the ring since his shock knockout by Joe Joyce in London at the end of 2020.

But the 24-year-old is confident of coming through his first real test since Joyce in the form of an undefeated Trevor Bryan, in what will be only the Greenwich fighter’s second bout on American soil.

Dubois has long been talked up as the next big thing in the heavyweight division by Frank Warren, even amid the Joyce hiccup, and the promoter remains confident that he can be huge on both sides of the Atlantic.

Dubois himself is confident of returning to his home city after the weekend with Bryan’s WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight belt in tow.

Click here to read Matt Majendie’s full fight preview

Dubois: Bryan is scared of my power

Saturday 11 June 2022 19:49 , George Flood

While Dubois looked riled at times at yesterday’s eventful weigh-in, he has mostly persevered with a calm and relaxed approach this week and avoided getting drawn into a war of words.

“I don’t go in for trash talk. We English are too reserved and polite to be good at that stuff,” he told the Daily Mail.

“We take afternoon tea, then go out to take care of business. As it happens this is not in character with Bryan from what I’ve seen of him and it tells me he’s scared of my power.

“I hope he doesn’t lie down the first time I hit him hard. I want this to be a statement fight for me. For everyone at home and abroad to see that I’m back.”

(Getty Images)

Bryan: Dubois is a ‘coward’ and ‘glorified amateur'

Saturday 11 June 2022 19:36 , George Flood

Trevor Bryan has cut a very animated and entertaining figure this week, throwing around plenty of trash talk and lamenting what he perceives as a lack of recognition and respect for his status as (technically) a world heavyweight champion.

“You guys told me I’m the underdog. I said, ‘Geez, you guys got me as the underdog. I’m the heavyweight champion.’ I said, ‘Okay, I understand,” he told BT Sport.

“He’s a coward, a glorified amateur. They put him in front of big heavy bags, and he does what he’s supposed to do, knocking those guys out.

“The UK fans and most boxing fans don’t know me as much. I’m a heavyweight champion, and I do hold one of the WBA championships and one of the first original belts as well. Yeah, I am the champion of it.

“People have to get familiar with who I am, and I’m here for a long time. I’m in this sport for a long time. So I’m going to be a champion, continue to do what I do, and build my legacy, so this is who I am.

“Fans haven’t seen me on television that much, but within the boxing community, people know who I am because word travels far.

“So all these champions, they know who Trevor Bryan is. They’re just waiting for this opportunity just like this stage for me to showcase my talent to the world, so everybody will know.

Full undercard weights

Saturday 11 June 2022 19:30 , George Flood

Dacarree Scott 253.2 vs Jonathan Guidry 25

Ahmed Elbiali 174.4 vs Dervin Colina 17

Johnnie Langston 203 vs Isaiah Thompson 191.4

Tre’Sean Wiggins 146.4 vs Travis Castellon 146.8

Ian Green 159 vs Anthony Lenk 159

Luis Rodriguez 167.2 vs Ryan Adams 166.8

Raynel Mederos 141.8 vs Ryan Wilson 142.6

Dubois vs Bryan weigh-in results

Saturday 11 June 2022 19:15 , George Flood

Dubois is much the lighter boxer tonight, tipping the scales in Miami on Friday at 241.6 pounds. That’s just over 17 stone or 109.5kg. However, he remains in terrific physical shape as ever.

He was 238 pounds for his US debut against Cusumano last August.

Bryan, meanwhile, weighed in at 259.6 pounds, around nine less than for his first defence against Guidry in January.

Bryan riled Dubois at a heated weigh-in yesterday by calling him a “glorified amateur” and a “coward”, while even throwing packets of tampons at him.

Something tells me he might regret that decision a little later tonight!

Dubois vs Bryan undercard

Saturday 11 June 2022 19:07 , George Flood

Here’s tonight’s full fight card from Miami:

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois

Dacarree Scott vs Jonathan Guidry

Ahmed Elbiali vs Dervin Colina

Johnnie Langston vs Isaiah Thompson

Tre’Sean Wiggins vs Travis Castellon

Ian Green vs Anthony Lenk

Luis J Rodriguez Fernandez vs Ryan Adams

Raynel Mederos vs Ryan Wilson

Saturday 11 June 2022 19:01 , George Flood

Here is that Twitter response from Fury...

This is all news to me! Biggest load of rubbish ever!

Tonight’s winner to face Fury or Hunter in final eliminator

Saturday 11 June 2022 18:58 , George Flood

The winner of tonight’s main event is scheduled to go on and face either Tyson Fury’s cousin Hughie or American heavyweight Michael Hunter in a final eliminator for the WBA’s proper ‘super’ title, currently held by Oleksandr Usyk of course.

Fury and Hunter are due to meet in Manchester on July 2, with Daniel’s sister Caroline also competing on that BOXXER card at AO Arena.

Who will be holding that full WBA title by the time one of that quartet eventually get a shot at it - and by extension, all the belts - remains to be seen, however.

The rematch between Usyk and Anthony Joshua was expected to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 23, but is now anticipated for mid-August.

Meanwhile, there have been reports today that the retired Tyson Fury is already locked in talks to face the winner of Usyk-Joshua 2 in Saudi in December.

However, Fury has hit back at those claims on social media, calling them the “biggest load of rubbish ever”.

Dubois vs Bryan fight prediction

Saturday 11 June 2022 18:47 , George Flood

This is a good chance for fearsome knockout artist Dubois that he won’t want to miss, and he’s the big favourite for a reason.

‘DDD’ has bounced back emphatically from that surprise loss to Joyce that threatened to derail such a promising career, albeit against two very straightforward opponents.

Bryan, meanwhile, believes he does not get anywhere near the respect he feels he deserves as the holder of an - albeit very secondary - world heavyweight championship.

The stubborn 32-year-old is unbeaten, but he is known for his inactivity and the level of his previous opponents certainly leave a lot to be desired... to put it mildly.

While he represents a step up from the likes of Dinu and Cusumano, he is likely to remain several levels below Dubois, who is out to do his family and country proud tonight and had his desire for greatness only increased by that Joyce knockout.

We are backing Dubois to throw down the gauntlet here with an accomplished display and eye-catching stoppage in the early rounds.

Dubois to win via quick knockout.

How to watch Dubois vs Bryan

Saturday 11 June 2022 18:46 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Dubois vs Bryan is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the action unfold live online via the BT Sport website or app.

Outside of the UK and Ireland, Fite TV has live coverage.

Dubois vs Bryan timings

Saturday 11 June 2022 18:45 , George Flood

Dubois vs Bryan takes place at the 6,500-capacity Casino Miami in Miami, Florida.

The undercard is due to begin at around 7pm BST, with ring walks for the main event expected at 11:30pm.

As ever, those timings are subject to change, depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

Welcome to Dubois vs Bryan LIVE coverage

Saturday 11 June 2022 18:39 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of another bumper night of boxing action.

Our focus here is on events at Casino Miami in Florida, where Daniel Dubois is bidding to become the WBA ‘regular’ world heavyweight champion.

It’s a big opportunity for the former British and Commonwealth title-holder, who is the huge favourite to continue his comeback from that shock Joe Joyce defeat with a third consecutive emphatic knockout of Trevor Bryan.

Undefeated American Bryan should be a step up from Bogdan Dinu and Joe Cusumano, though he still faces a seriously tough task to retain the belt he won with a late stoppage of Bermane Stiverne last year and defended for the first time with a split-decision win over Jonathan Guidry in January.

Stay tuned for live build-up, views from both camps and updates throughout tonight’s card.