Dubois slams table & refuses to engage with rival Joshua

Joshua and Dubois pose for photos after Guildhall news conference [Reuters]

Daniel Dubois slammed the table in mild frustration and refused to engage with Anthony Joshua as the two British heavyweights met in an understated news conference in London.

The pair will clash in front of a reported post-war British record crowd of 96,000 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Dubois won the interim IBF title in June and was elevated to world champion status when Oleksandr Usyk vacated.

"I need to retain this world title," he said. "It's a great thing to have but I need to legitimise myself by winning this fight."

He added: "I'm on the rise, I've got the momentum on my side. No more words - just fighting, punches. I'm ready to fight and destroy. Destroy."

The 27-year-old appeared eager for the news conference to end, while the conversational Joshua, 34, remained focused and respectful towards his opponent.

When discussions turned to a sparring session several years ago, where Dubois supposedly rocked Joshua, the champion said: "It was sparring, now we're fighting, this is different."

Dubois added: "Move on", before banging on the wooden table.

'I'm ready to rumble' - Joshua

The news conference was held at the grandeur Guildhall, a grade one listed building dating back to the 15th century.

Olympic gold medallist Joshua has the opportunity to join legends Muhammad Ali, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis and Vitali Klitschko as a three-time champion.

He was asked about the confrontation in June when he felt disrespected by Dubois and threatened to throw a chair across the champion's face.

"You should never let anyone take an inch because they'll end up taking a mile," replied Joshua. "You know what I mean Dan?"

But Dubois, vacantly, replied: "Sorry?"

The Londoner did, though, speak to address rumours surrounding his trainer Don Charles, who has not yet been seen in fight week.

"As long as he's in my corner on fight night, I'm alright," added Dubois. "Everything is good."

Joshua lost his belts to Usyk in 2021 and was defeated by the Ukrainian in the rematch the following year. He has since worked his way back to the mandatory challenger position with four dominant wins.

Joshua, who will headline a British stadium for a sixth time, said he has been looking at some of his past fights in the country as motivation.

"It's good to be back," he added. "I'm ready to rumble and remind everyone what I'm capable of."

Analysis - Joshua in good spirits but pressure is on

Guildhall's Great Hall, with its arched ceiling, stained-glass windows and statues of past Lord Mayors, provided a breathtaking venue.

The card is being run by the influential and energy-rich Saudi Arabian organisers and is the latest example of their growing, and controversial, influence on the sport.

Already this week there has been a Hollywood premiere-type grand arrivals event at a Leicester Square cinema and Wembley Arena was transformed into a makeshift Buckingham Palace for the open workouts.

Yet the news conference did not quite match the surroundings or the hype. Dubois has never been the greatest talker but, even by his standards, this was a muted affair.

Perhaps he is just in the zone. Dubois needs a win over Joshua to provide a crowning moment and coronation as world champion.

For Joshua, this is the culmination of his rebuild ever since the Usyk loss and admitted recapturing the world title provides his greatest motivation.

He appears in good spirits, and a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. But the pressure is on.

Defeat on Saturday will leave his career in uncertain territory once more.

More boxing from the BBC