Dubois, Boutin win Canadian short track championships, advance to World Cup

MONTREAL — Kim Boutin and Steven Dubois capped off their weekend at the 2019 Canadian short track championships by winning gold in their final two distances on Sunday — earning the title of national champions.

Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., claimed gold in the women's 500-metre in 43.608 to begin Sunday and followed that up with a first-place finish in the 1,000 with a time of 1:33.503.

Dubois, of Lachenaie, Que., cruised to gold in the men's 500 (41.029) and 1,000 (1:31.379).

"I'm very happy with what I accomplished this weekend," said Boutin. "It was a tough summer for me, so I wanted to come back to the ice and put forth performances like those. I find the girls are really pushing and challenging me during training."

Boutin and Dubois, along with Montreal natives Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, Alyson Charles, siblings Cedrik and Danae Blais of Chateauguay, Que., and Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., secured spots in the racing pool for the 2019-20 season. Canada's team for the ISU World Cups and World Championships will be selected from that group.

Sarault (44.087) and Claudia Gagnon of Saguenay, Que., (44.246), grabbed silver and bronze in the women's 500. Charles (1:33.583) and Rikki Doak of Fredericton, N.B., (1:33.645) rounded out the podium in the 1,000.

Cedrik Blais (41.166) and Laoun (41.360) reached the podium in the men's 500, while Dion (1:31.406) and Sebastien Gagnon of Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., (1:31.675) finished second and third, respectively, in the 1,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.

The Canadian Press