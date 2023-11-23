Dublin: Three children among five injured in knife attack in city centre as Garda rule out terrorist motive

Five people including three young children have been injured in a knife attack in Dublin city centre described by a witness as "absolutely bedlam" .

The incident happened in Parnell Square East in the north inner-city of Dublin, shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday.

A man, woman, and three young children were taken to hospital, the Garda said.

A girl aged five and woman in her 40s have been seriously injured while two other children, aged five and six, and the man in his 50s are being treated for less serious injuries.

The Garda said knife wounds had been inflicted and the five-year old was undergoing emergency treatment.

They have ruled out terrorism being a motive and described the stabbings as a "standalone event".

Superintendent Liam Geraghty said: “An Garda Siochana continue to investigate all of the circumstances of a serious assault which occurred on Parnell Square East shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon.

“Preliminary indications are that a male attacked a number of people on Parnell Square East.

“Five casualties have been taken to hospitals in the Dublin region.

“These casualties include three young children, an adult female and an adult male.

“One girl, aged five years, has sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving emergency medical treatment in CHI Temple Street.”

He said passers-by had intervened during the attack. a man in his 50's has been detained and the Garda are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A Garda spokesman added: “An Garda Siochana is in contact with parents of all three injured children.”

Irish premier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said gardai have detained a suspect.

The scene of the incident is close to Irish language-medium primary school Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire.

Witnesses reported seeing victims with what appeared to be stab wounds.

(REUTERS)

Siobhan Kearney said she saw a man attacking children during the incident.

She described what she saw as "absolutely bedlam".

Ms Kearney told national broadcaster RTE she watched people disarm a man who she said had a knife.

"I looked across the road and I see the man and the stabbing motion with a load of children so I flew across the road.

"The man was after stabbing two children as far as I could make out," she told the broadcaster.

"People were trying to attack the man so me and an American lady, we formed a ring around the man, and then about three minutes later the ambulance came for the children and then another ambulance and fire officers came for the man on the ground."

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed that bystanders intervened, according to RTE.

"It would appear that following the actual incident itself and as part of the incident itself members of the public who were passing by intervened and in effect then grappled with this individual and that allowed gardaí on arrival to arrest that individual," he said.

Police have said they do not suspect any terrorist motivation behind the attack and believe it to be an isolated incident, RTE reports.

The Garda confirmed it was not looking for any other person at this time.

(REUTERS)

Photos and videos on social media showed a huge emergency response at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Garda described it as "a serious public order incident" and confirmed other emergency services were assisting at the scene on Parnell Square East, which remained sealed off.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square.

“A number of people have been injured, some of them children. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to them and their families.

“I have been in contact with the Minister for Justice who is keeping me updated. The facts in this matter are still emerging.

(PA)

“The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that.

“Gardai have detained a suspect and are following a definite line of inquiry.”

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said: "An attack on children is an act of absolute cowardice and depravity."

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she was “deeply shocked” by the “appalling attack on three innocent children".

Ms McEntee said: “All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period.

“This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice."

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said the incident in Dublin city centre had caused "shock and horror".

In a social media post, Mrs McDonald said: "Violent attack at Gael Cholaiste Mhuire Parnell Square has sent shock and horror throughout the community.

"My heart goes out to all the hurt and injured, the parents, teachers but especially the children who have been so traumatised. This is beyond words."

Mary Lou McDonald says the community is numb following the attack on children and a woman in Dublin today. She was visibly shaken while visiting the scene, shed some tears at one point. pic.twitter.com/0Itl1GIx4p — Eimer McAuley (@eimer_mcauley) November 23, 2023

RTE posted a photograph on its website that showed police had cordoned off part of Parnell Square, which is next to Dublin city's main thoroughfare of O'Connell Street.