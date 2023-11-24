Dublin stabbings – latest: Five-year-old girl critical as 32 charged over riots that caused ‘huge destruction’

A five-year-old girl who was among several people stabbed outside a school in Dublin remains in a critical condition, Garda (Irish police) have said.

Some 32 people have been charged in connection to riots that broke out in the capital following the knife attack, which happened near the Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire primary school on Thursday afternoon.

Irish police said on Friday they were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the stabbings.

A second girl, aged 6, continues to receive medical treatment for less serious injuries in CHI Crumlin. A boy, aged 5, was discharged from CHI Crumlin yesterday evening.

A woman in her 30s remains in a serious condition in the Mater Hospital, and a man in his 50s also remains in a serious condition in a hospital in the Dublin region.

Another man in his 50s has been arrested as police were said to be pursuing a “definite line of inquiry”.

Earlier, Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s prime minister, condemned the more than 500 people who took part in the rioting. “Those involved brought shame on Dublin, brought shame on Ireland and brought shame on their families and themselves,” he said.

Key Points

Girl, 5, critical as 32 charged over ‘huge destruction’ riots

Rioters driven by ‘hate’ not patriotism - Varadkar

People told to work from home after riots

Girl, five, among those injured in attack

Protesters fire flares and fireworks as violent scenes unfold

Police chief says protests ‘driven by far-right ideology’

Attack believed to be a ‘standalone’ incident

McDonald: ‘Unacceptable failure to keep people safe'

15:30 , Matt Mathers

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said there had been an “unacceptable failure to keep people safe” on Thursday night.

Ms McDonald said a “mob fuelled by hate” had wreaked havoc on the city.

In a statement, she said: “The cold truth and the reality that we must confront today is that the Gardaí lost control of the centre of our capital city. A mob was allowed to shut down the centre of the city. Public transport locked down. People stranded in the city.

Story continues

“Members of the public, families and workers terrified in what was a threatening and volatile atmosphere. This was an unacceptable, unprecedented collapse in policing.

“The idea that this violence was unforeseeable is frankly nonsense. These hate-filled mobs have threatened and brought violence to our streets before.

“This shouldn’t have happened and, let me be very clear, it can never happen again.”

Sinn Fein leader condemns ‘barbaric’ knife attack and ‘racist mob’

15:15 , Matt Mathers

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has condemned the “barbaric” knife attack that took place yesterday and the riot afterwards carried out by a “racist mob”.

“Our community has been traumatised twice: by the barbaric knife attack on young children and their teacher, and then by marauding racist mobs who ran riot on our streets,” she wrote on X.

“ Our community does not feel safe - Has not felt safe for some time now. This must change.”

Our community has been traumatised twice: by the barbaric knife attack on young children and their teacher, and then by marauding racist mobs who ran riot on our streets. Our community does not feel safe - Has not felt safe for some time now. This must change. #DublinRiots — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) November 24, 2023

Language important in immigration debate - NI secretary

14:45 , Matt Mathers

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said elected politicians needed to be able to articulate the concerns of their electorate to combat the rise of far-right extremism.

Speaking in Dublin following riots in the city, Mr Heaton-Harris referred to the rise of the British National Party in England.

Asked if he was worried that similar scenes could occur in the UK, he said: “I would like to think we wouldn’t see that on any of our streets but actually we have in the past.

“I don’t think I’m in a position to suggest nothing like that could happen in the future, or indeed suggest to the Irish as to how they could and should react to the pressures they have in this space.”

Mr Heaton-Harris added: “On the rise of the far right, it is up to democratically elected politicians to be able to articulate the concerns of their electorate and we need to do that better.

“We had in English politics the rise of the British National Party only a few years ago, they were elected to the European parliament, MEPs were elected to the European parliament in two regions of the United Kingdom.

“We need to as a society have a proper debate about migration, immigration, what we need in skills and how we treat people and what pressures it brings to our domestic services.

These need to be articulated by mainstream politicians because if we don’t articulate them then we do leave a vacuum for other people who might not be as benign as we are.”

File photo: Chris Heaton-Harris (Left) (PA)

More than 32 people called before court

14:15 , Matt Mathers

More than thirty people have been called before Dublin District Court on charges relating to serious public disorder in the city on Thursday.

Those arrested faced various charges including offences relating to the misuse of drugs, theft and public order.

One man was charged with being in possession of knives.

As part of a range of bail conditions in the cases, many of those charged were ordered to abide by a curfew of between 11pm and 6am and to stay away from the Dublin 1 and and Dublin 2 areas.

Others were asked to sign in at garda stations numerous times per week. Most were ordered to appear before the courts in the new year.

McGregor ‘war’ comments condemned by deputy PM

13:52 , Matt Mathers

Ireland’s deputy prime minister Michael Martin has condemned comments by UFC fighter Conor McGregor claiming the country was at “war”.

Speaking at a conference earlier, Martin said those types of comments were “disgraceful”.

“Isolated voices like that and voices that essentially are inciting hate and a degree of, to some extent, incitement is unacceptable," he added.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said humanitarian workers have not been able to provide governments with the proof of life of any hostages believed to be held by Hamas, including nine-year-old Irish-Israeli Emily Hand (Cillian Sherlock/PA)

Dublin won’t be cowed violence - business group

13:35 , Matt Mathers

A business lobby group has said Dublin would not be intimidated by violence as it issued a reminder to the public that shops in the city centre would be open as usual today.

Dublin Town, which represents 2,500 members. said the "city centre will not allow itself be cowed by the events of November 23".

CEO Richard Guiney said: "We need now to see the best of Dublin and Dubliners as businesses deal with the consequences of these events at what is a critical time for retail and hospitality".

"Our city has always been resilient and will remain so," he added.

‘Tens of millions of euro’ worth of damage caused in riots

13:17 , Matt Mathers

The estimated cost of the damage caused in riots last night runs to tens of millions of euros, Leo Varadkar has said.

The Irish prime minister told a meeting of the British-Irish Council that help would be offered to the businesses affected.

Hotel windows and shops were smashed by the rioters, who also targeted public transport and the police.

(PA)

Flowers left near scene of stabbings

13:57 , Matt Mathers

Flowers have been left near the site where yesterday’s stabbings happened.

Three boquets could be seen next to a wall near Parnell Square, where a knifeman attacked several people.

A five-year-old girl stabbed during the attack remains in a critical condition, police said earlier.

Flowers left near the scene of yesterday's stabbing ⁦@rtenews⁩ pic.twitter.com/u5VUVSZrzp — Conor Hunt (@conorfhunt) November 24, 2023

ICYMI: Three young children and woman injured in knife attack outside Dublin school

12:40 , Matt Mathers

Three young children have been injured, one seriously, following a knife attack outside a school in Dublin city centre.

A woman was also seriously injured in the incident on Parnell Square East in the north inner-city on Thursday afternoon.

Full report:

Three young children and woman injured in knife attack outside Dublin school

ICYMI: Police arrest 34 people after rioting in Dublin following school knife attack

12:20 , Matt Mathers

Some 34 people have been arrested after “huge destruction by a riotous mob” in Dublin, the head of Ireland’s police force has said.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said one Garda officer received a serious injury, with “numerous other members injured” as missiles were thrown at them.

Police arrest 34 people after rioting in Dublin following school knife attack

Dublin riots: Looted shops, blockaded roads and burning cars in night of violence

12:00 , Matt Mathers

Irish police have condemned rioting that broke out in Dublin city centre in the aftermath of a knife attack which left three young children and a woman injured, Oliver Browning reports.

Impromptu protests in the aftermath of Thursday afternoon’s attack outside a school on Parnell Square East in the north inner city spiralled into a night of violence and disorder as buses, trams and at least one Garda vehicle were burned.

A shop was also looted on one of Dublin’s most famous throughfares, O’Connell Street.

There were clashes with riot police as some demonstrators let off flares and fireworks, while others flung chairs and stools grabbed from outside bars and restaurants.

Shortly before midnight, gardai said calm had been restored in the city.

Watch:

Looted shops, blockaded roads and burning cars in night of violence in Dublin

Union calls for show of solidary at 1pm on Monday

11:36 , Matt Mathers

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) has called for a show of solidarity following yesterday’s stabbings and riots.

The ICTU is calling on workers who are employed in the city centre to assemble outside the General Post Office at 1pm on Monday to “denounce this violence and riotous behaviour in a solemn and respectful way”.

It calls on employers to help facilitate the demonstrations following violence that had done “significant damage” across the capital.

(PA)

‘Real heroes’

11:00 , Matt Mathers

Leo Varadkar hailed those of multiple nationalities who intervened to stop the stabbing attack as it unfolded, describing them as “real Irish heroes”.

“Yesterday evening, some people decided that the best way to respond to this terrible attack was to take to the streets of Dublin and try to terrify, intimidate, loot and destroy,” the Irish prime minister told a press conference earlier.

“Their first reaction to a five-year-old child being stabbed was to burn our city, attack its businesses and assault our gardai.

“As a result of their actions, buses and trams were set on fire, innocent passers-by were intimidated and pregnant women in Rotunda Hospital were made to feel unsafe and in danger. These people claim to be defending Irish citizens, yet they put in danger the newest and most vulnerable and most innocent people.

“Those involved brought shame on Dublin, brought shame on Ireland and brought shame on their families and themselves. These criminals did not do what they did because they love Ireland. They did not do what they did because they wanted to protect Irish people. They did not do it out of any sense of patriotism, however warped. They did so because they’re filled with hate, they love violence, they love chaos and they love causing pain to others.”

Varadkar: Being Irish is about ‘more than beating your chest'

10:50 , Matt Mathers

Leo Varadkar has said being Irish is about “being more than beating your chest” as he condemned those involved in last night’s violence.

“Being Irish means more than saluting the tricolour, beating your chest and pointing to where you were born,” he said at a press conference earlier.

“It means living up to the ideals represented by our flag. It means being true to our own history and it means acting with compassion for others.

“Today I call on us all to remember who we really are because we’re better than this and it’s time we came together and reminded others who claim to speak for us about what our country really stand for.”

(Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA Wire)

Five-year-old girl remains in a critical condition - police

10:36 , Matt Mathers

Irish police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbings in Dublin city centre yesterday in which multiple people were injured.

The scene of the incident at Parnell Square East remains cordoned off and the road is closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

The five-year-old girl who was seriously injured during the incident remains in a critical condition in CHI Temple Street.

Another girl, aged 6, continues to receive medical treatment for less serious injuries in CHI Crumlin.

The boy, aged 5, was discharged from CHI Crumlin yesterday evening.

The adult female, aged in her 30s, remains in a serious condition in the Mater Hospital.

The adult male, aged in his 50s, also remains in a serious condition in a hospital in the Dublin region.

Police chief speaks at press conference earlier this morning (Sky News)

32 people charged in connection with riots

10:26 , Matt Mathers

A total of 32 people have been charged so far in connection with riots last night in Dublin, Irish police have said.

Some 250 public order officers supported 400 police in responding to violence that rocked the city centre.

In an update on Friday morning, the Garda (Irish police) also said:

Seven (7) vehicles were damaged by fire including three (3) buses, three (3) Garda patrol cars and one (1) Luas tram.

Eight (8) other Garda vehicles were extensively damaged .

Thirteen (13) properties were attacked and substantially damaged.

A number of members of An Garda Síochána were injured; one (1) seriously injured member, who is currently receiving treatment in hospital

A burned out bus is removed from O’Connell Street in Dublin (PA)

‘Nobody could have anticipated’ Dublin violence, says Ireland police chief

10:15 , Matt Mathers

The huge destruction and rioting in Dublin “could not have been anticipated”, Ireland ’s police chief has said, Lucy Neeson reports.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris spoke at a press conference on Friday morning (24 November) after police officers were injured, shops were looted and vehicles set alight during riots the previous evening.

The riots followed a stabbing in Parnell Square in which three children and their teacher were injured.

A five-year-old girl is in critical condition, a six-year-old girl sustained head injuries and the teacher, a woman, is seriously ill.

A boy aged five has minor wounds and has been discharged from hospital.

Watch the clip here:

‘Nobody could have anticipated’ Dublin violence, says Ireland police chief

We’ll change law to help police make better use of CCTV evidence, Varadkar says

10:02 , Matt Mathers

Ireland’s prime minister pledged to modernise laws against hatred in the coming weeks after 34 people were arrested for rioting in Dublin on Thursday night.

"We will pass new laws in the coming weeks to enable the Gardai (police) to make better use of the CCTV evidence they collected yesterday, and also we will modernise our laws against incitement to hatred and hatred in general," Leo Varadkar told a news conference on Friday.

"I think it’s now very obvious to anyone who might have doubted us that our incitement to hatred legislation is just not up to date. It’s not up to date for the social media age. And we need that legislation through within a matter of weeks."

Varadkar: 500 involved in riots

09:57 , Matt Mathers

Varadkar also pays tribute to the police for their efforts during last night’s riots, saying he has full confidence in the Garda leadership.

He said he is working closely with the justice ministers to bring those responsible for the rioting to justice.

He tells reporters that around 500 people were involved in the riot and that 400 officers were dispatched to quell the violence.

Gardai at the scene in Dublin city centre (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Irish PM: Violence stemmed from ‘hate’

09:47 , Matt Mathers

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar is addressing the stabbings and riots in a press conference this morning in Dublin.

He says those who carried out the violence across the city last night had brought “shame” on Ireland.

"This is not who we are and not who we will ever be," he adds.

He said their first reaction to the stabbings was to “burn out city”. "They do not do it out of any sense of patriotism, however warped", he adds, saying that the violence stemmed instead from "hate".

Leo Varadkar made clear his view that sanctions only worked if taken on a multilateral basis (PA) (PA Wire)

Deputy prime minister ‘very concerned’ by violence

09:41 , Matt Mathers

Ireland’s deputy prime minister is “very, very concerned” by the violence that erupted in Dublin last night.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the British-Irish Council at Dublin Castle, Michael Martin said: “It is very, very challenging and traumatic for them and their families and indeed for all the school children who would have witnessed the incident and indeed for their parents and we cannot lose sight of the horror of that attack and its impact and we’ll be working to support all those affected by that today and in the days ahead.

Referring to the rioting, Mr Martin acknowledged people are "obviously very, very concerned" about "the lawlessness and the rioting that occurred last evening in our city".

He also paid tribute to the police and all emergency workers who he described as having put themselves in harm’s way "to deal with the actions of a small minority in our society".

Micheal Martin

Conor McGregor condemned for calling for ‘war’ following Dublin stabbing and riots

09:35 , Matt Mathers

One of Ireland’s most prominent celebrities, the former UFC champion Conor McGregor, has been vocal about the stabbing incident and the violence that unfolded as a consequence.

Hours before the riot, McGregor called for ‘war’ after complaining about non-Irish people being allowed to vote in Irish elections. He tweeted: "US allows non residents to vote?

Visitors can vote? I can fly in now and register a vote in the United States elections? Surely not. However, Ireland’s current government is proposing this. A disgrace! A shame! Hang their heads in shame! The Working man is the real hero! Ireland, we are at war.

“Do not let any irish property be took over unannounced. Evaporate said property. It’s a war."

Greg Evans reports:

Conor McGregor condemned for calling for 'war' following Dublin stabbing and riots

Clean-up operation underway

09:25 , Matt Mathers

The clean-up operation has begun in Dublin after a night of “huge destruction” carried out by what police have described as a “far-right riotous mob”.

Disorder broke out after a man stabbed multiple people outside a school in the city centre on Thursday afternoon.

This morning, workers were seen clearing up debris from broken windows of the Holiday Inn Express on Cathal Brugha Street.

Staff in high-vis vests were also pictured cleaning up at the site of a burnt out tram after the rioters attacked public transport.

(PA)

(Getty Images)

(PA)

Police are following a ‘definite line of inquiry’ - justice minister

09:15 , Matt Mathers

Irish police are following a “definite line of inquiry” and have arrested a person of interest, the country’s justice minister has said.

Helen McEntee also thanked emergency services for their quick response, saying the attack happened in a matter of “seconds”.

She also paid tribute to members of the public who intervened to apprehend the knifeman.

"The response was very quick as well as the emergency services," Ms McEntee said.

"As you can imagine, this was a situation that unfolded in a matter of seconds and I cannot commend highly enough the members of public.

“ I know there was a person injured who stepped in and to try and help the carer or the teacher and the small children.”

Justice minister Helen McEntee (PA). (PA Wire)

Staff and pupils offered psychological help after knife rampage

09:05 , Matt Mathers

Staff and pupils at the school near where yesterday’s stabbing spree took place are being offered psychological help, Ireland’s education minister has said.

The knife attack happened outside the Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire children’s school in the city centre.

“We are shocked beyond measure, that such an incident could unfold in Parnell Square and our NEPS teams, the National Education and Psychological Service teams, are on the ground in the school,” Norma Foley said.

"They were there throughout yesterday. They will be available to the school again today and they will consistently work with the school staff to support the school community.

"Every school has a critical incident plan. We would hope that they never have to invoke it, but it was invoked yesterday and the NEPS team go in to support the team within the school to support each other and to support the children.

"I think best practice tells us that at a time like this, children need to be with people that they know best and that are calm a secure environment is provided to the children and that’s exactly what will be happening in the school."

Education minister Norma Foley (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

34 arrested, 1 officer seriously injured - police

08:50 , Matt Mathers

Ireland’s police chief said 34 people had been arrested over rioting in Dublin on Thursday night.

"Overall we have 34 arrests, 32 of which will be appearing before the courts this morning," Police Commissioner Drew Harris told a press conference.

He also confirmed that one officer had been seriously injured during the violence.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (PA)

Dublin knifeman 'stopped by Deliveroo driver' as children stabbed in street

08:40 , Matt Mathers

A Deliveroo driver claims he intervened to stop a man accused of stabbing multiple people in Dublin.

A five-year-old girl was in emergency care following the knife attack on Parnell Square at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

A woman in her 30s and two other children aged five and six were also injured in an attack that has sparked riots in the Irish capital.

Caio Benicio says he took off his helmet and used it to attack the assailant.

“I didn’t even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds,” he told The Journal.

“ He fell to the ground, I didn’t see where knife went, and other people stepped in,” he told The Journal tonight.

“I have two kids myself, so I had to do something. I did what anyone would do. People were there but they couldn’t step in because he was armed, but I knew I could use my helmet as a weapon.”

Tara Cobham reports:

Dublin knifeman 'stopped by Deliveroo driver' as children stabbed in street

(Getty Images)

Video report: Looted shops, blockaded roads and burning cars in night of violence

08:27 , Andy Gregory

08:20 , Matt Mathers

Ireland’s police chief has defended his force as saying that “nobody could have anticipated” the riots sparked by Thursday’s fatal stabbings.

Asked at a press conference this morning whether police failed the people of Ireland while rioters caused havoc in Dublin, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told reporters: “An Garda Síochána responded to this in an extraordinary fashion.

“Members from across the country responded, returned to duty. Public order units from all over Ireland responded here to Dublin. More and more resources were arriving throughout the evening.

“But we could not have anticipated that in response to a terrible crime – the stabbing of schoolchildren and their teacher – that this would be the response.

“In effect, those filled with hate, and hate directed to members of An Garda Síochána, that they would attempt to storm through our cordon and disrupt the crime scene, and then engage in violence, looting and disorder, including some very significant criminal damage – nobody could have anticipated that when these events started at 1:30pm, these awful events.”

Police have not ruled out terror as motive for stabbings, Garda chief says

07:58 , Andy Gregory

Initially, police said they were “satisfied there is no terrorist link” to the stabbings but at an evening press conference, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris stopped short of definitively ruling out a terrorist motive.

“I have never ruled out any possible motive for this attack ... all lines of inquiry are open to determine the motive for this attack,” he said.

‘Manipulative thugs’ must not be allowed to use tragedy to wreak havoc, says minister

07:29 , Andy Gregory

Police and politicians have called for calm in Dublin and warned against misinformation over the attack earlier on Thursday.

“The scenes we are witnessing this evening in our city center cannot and will not be tolerated,” said Ireland’s justice minister Helen McEntee.

“A thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc.”

Witness recounts knife attack on children and two adults

07:00 , Holly Evans

Siobhan Kearney said she witnessed what she believes was a man attacking children during an incident in Dublin.

She described what she saw as “absolutely bedlam”.

Ms Kearney told RTE she watched people disarm a man who she said had a knife.

“I looked across the road and I see the man and the stabbing motion with a load of children so I flew across the road.

The man was after stabbing two children as far as I could make out, and we got the children up to the left with the women that were there, and the teachers I presume,” she told the broadcaster.

“People were trying to attack the man so me and an American lady, we formed a ring around the man, and then about three minutes later the ambulance came for the children and then another ambulance and fire officers came for the man on the ground.”

Police do not believe attack was ‘terror related’

06:30 , Shweta Sharma

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin, Superintendent Liam Geraghty said An Garda Siochana “continues to have an open mind at this early stage of the investigation”, but are satisfied there is no terrorist link.

“This is a very early stage of the investigation which is not even four hours old at this stage, but at this time An Garda Siochana is satisfied from our inquiries that there is no terror-related activity or related to any wider aspects in relation to this matter,” he said.

“It would appear to be a standalone attack, and we need to determine the reasons behind that.”

Supt Geraghty said his understanding is that a knife was used in the attack, but he could not provide more detail on the nature of the injuries.

Tram, bus and police cars set alight in Dublin violence

06:00 , Holly Evans

A Garda public order unit was deployed in the area around Parnell Square and O’Connell Street just before 7pm as protesters started to scuffle with officers and flares and fireworks were thrown at the Garda cordon.

As the violence escalated, a Garda car was set alight, a Luas tram and several buses on O’Connell Street were set on fire, and a bus and car were torched on O’Connell Bridge.

Rioters looted a Foot Locker store in O’Connell Steet as bottles were thrown at gardai on the famous Dublin street.

A bus on fire on O’Connell Street in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

In a series of co-ordinated presses, gardai dispersed a large portion of the crowd on to nearby roads.

Smoke from bus and car fires filled the air while a Garda helicopter monitored the situation from overhead.

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to a large fire that had engulfed a Luas tram on O’Connell Street, which appeared to have spread to buses parked nearby.

Violence erupts in Dublin after children seriously injured in city centre stabbing

05:30 , Shweta Sharma

Irish president expresses sympathy for victims of knife attack

05:00 , Holly Evans

Irish president Michael D Higgins has expressed his sympathies for the children injured in the attack on Parnell Square East in Dublin City centre this evening.

In a statement, he said that “all of our thoughts are with each of the children and their families affected by today’s horrific attack”.

“We are particularly thinking of the five-year-old girl and the member of staff caring for her who are both in serious condition in hospital,” he said.

“All of our prayers are with each of them for a full recovery.

“The Gardai deserve all of our support in dealing with this incident.

“This appalling incident is a matter for the Gardai and that it would be used or abused by groups with an agenda that attacks the principle of social inclusion is reprehensible and deserves condemnation by all those who believe in the rule of law and democracy.”

Dublin bus engulfed in flames as riots break out after attack in Parnell Square

04:30 , Shweta Sharma

Calls for calm amid ‘disgraceful scenes’ after children injured in knife attack

04:00 , Holly Evans

Police and politicians have called for calm amid warnings against misinformation as violence broke out in Dublin following a knife attack on a woman and three young children near a school.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee labelled the scenes in the city centre “intolerable”, and said a “thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” is behind disorder in the capital.

Read more here

Calls for calm amid ‘disgraceful scenes’ after children injured in knife attack

More than 400 officers deployed to calm the unrest

03:28 , Shweta Sharma

Police said more than 400 officers in riot gear were deployed to control the violent protests after a stabbing incident that left five injured.

A police cordon was also set up around the Irish Parliament building, Leinster House, and officers from the Mounted Support Unit were in nearby Grafton Street.

Violent clashes on the streets saw people setting fire to police vehicles, buses, cars and trams, causing disruption of all the public transport services.

Shop windows were routinely smashed and a Foot Locker store was looted. All public transport in the city — trams and buses — was suspended and many firms have urged their staff to work from home on Friday.

Dublin city centre ‘calm and returning to normal'

03:18 , Shweta Sharma

In a video statement, chief superintendent Patrick McMenamin said police forces are on patrol on the streets after the situation returned to normal in Dublin city centre.

“Dublin city centre is now calm and returning to normal,” he said, adding that Gardaí remained on patrol in the city centre.

He said “significant levels” of public disorder and criminal damage were carried out by small groups of “violent individuals”.

“Public Transport was attacked, Garda vehicles were damaged and some commercial businesses were attacked,” he said.

“Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported by the public as a result of tonight’s violence.

“Some of my colleagues were attacked and assaulted, thankfully none were seriously injured and I commend them all on their bravery to protect our community.”

Police identify man in his 50s as person of interest

03:05 , Shweta Sharma

Dublin police have said a man in his 50s is a “person of interest” in their investigation into the stabbing incident that triggered violent riots in the city.

The male is also being treated for serious injuries at a hospital in the Dublin region.

No other details about his identity were revealed.

But police said they are not looking for any other person at this time.

Five-year-old girl left with serious injuries after suspected Dublin stabbing

03:00 , Holly Evans

‘Complete lunatic faction’ responsible for violence

02:00 , Holly Evans

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” is behind disorder in Dublin this evening.

He said a number of Garda vehicles have been damaged.

“I think there’s disgraceful scenes in terms of a major investigation, the maintenance of a scene and the gathering of evidence,” he told media during a press conference at Mountjoy Garda Station.

“We have a complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology, and also then this disruptive tendency engaged in serious violence.

“We are drafting in resources to deal with that and that will be dealt with properly. I’ve given full direction to our resources here in respect of making arrests and bringing offenders to justice.”

Pictures of riots breaking out in Dublin

01:00 , Holly Evans

The scene on Parnell Street in Dublin city centre after violent scenes unfolded (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

A bus on fire on O'Connell Street (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

A bus and car on fire in Dublin’s city centre after violent protests erupted following a stabbing attack (PA)

Riots in Dublin after children and woman injured in knife attack

00:00 , Holly Evans

Clashes have broken out in Dublin city centre between police and far-right protesters after five people, including three children were stabbed in an “appalling attack” on Thursday afternoon.

The suspected knife attack happened outside a primary school in the bustling Parnell Square East on the north side of the Irish capital shortly after 1.30pm.

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s remain in hospital with serious injuries while a five-year-old girl is receiving emergency medical treatment at a children’s hospital in Temple Street.

Read the full article here

Riots in Dublin after children and woman injured in knife attack

Police urge public not to listen to 'misinformation and rumour'

Thursday 23 November 2023 23:00 , Holly Evans

Trinity College Dublin closes its gates

Thursday 23 November 2023 22:30 , Holly Evans

Due to the ongoing violence in the centre of the city, police have instructed Trinity College Dublin to close “all gates”.

In a post on social media, they said: “Because of the disturbances in Dublin city centre Gardai have instructed Trinity College Dublin @tcddublin to close all gates. Kinsella Hall, GMB and 1937 Reading Room remain open to keep students safe. Please stay safe. We will keep you updated.”

UPDATE 23 NOV 8.50PM- Because of the disturbances in Dublin city centre Gardai have instructed Trinity College Dublin @tcddublin to close all gates. Kinsella Hall, GMB and 1937 Reading Room remain open to keep students safe. Please stay safe. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/lREnDZ68gs — Trinity College Dublin (@tcddublin) November 23, 2023

Dublin bus engulfed in flames as riots break out after attack in Parnell Square

Thursday 23 November 2023 22:00 , Holly Evans

Dublin bus engulfed in flames as riots break out after attack in Parnell Square

Violence causes disruption to pedestrians and vehicles

Thursday 23 November 2023 21:40 , Holly Evans

The violence in Dublin city centre has caused severe disruption for vehicles and pedestrians.

Roads around the O’Connell Street have been blocked by public-order gardai.

On a nearby bridge over the River Liffey from Tara Street, protesters blocked the road with construction signs and barriers.

A traffic light was also smashed at the gridlocked junction.

Public transport in Dublin suspended

Thursday 23 November 2023 21:20 , Holly Evans

Tram services in Dublin city centre have been suspended, operator Luas has confirmed on social media.

The Dublin Bus service has also told customers that none of its vehicles are running via Parnell Square East or O’Connell Street - areas where clashes have been reported.

Please be advised that all Luas services have been suspended due to a non Luas related safety incident at Parnel Street.

Apologies for any inconvenience caused. — Luas (@Luas) November 23, 2023

Luas tram up in flames amid disorder in Dublin

Thursday 23 November 2023 21:06 , Holly Evans

Ambulance service 'extremely busy'

Thursday 23 November 2023 21:05 , Holly Evans

Dublin Fire Brigade’s Ambulance Service says on social media that it is “extremely busy tonight”, and asks for patience as it deals “with the most serious illnesses and injuries first”.

It warns that those needing non-life-threatening treatment could face “substantial” waiting times.

Dublin Fire Brigade's Ambulance Service is extremely busy tonight



Please be patient as we deal with the most serious illnesses and injuries first



Please consider other treatment options as non life-threatening incidents will have substantial wait times pic.twitter.com/1gTe8zuXyR — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 23, 2023

Images showing military vehicles on fire have ‘no connection’ to riots

Thursday 23 November 2023 20:59 , Alexander Butler

Images showing Irish military vehicles on fire have “no connection” to ongoing riots in Dublin this evening, the Irish Defence Forces have warned.

“Images circulating of Defence Forces vehicles in Dublin City Centre are not from this evening, but from a separate routine operation and have no connection to this evening’s events.

“We ask everyone to be sensitive to the spreading disinformation, and to take care,” the forces said on X, formerly Twitter.

PSA



Images circulating of Defence Forces vehicles in Dublin City Centre are not from this evening, but from a separate routine operation and have no connection to this evening's events.



We ask everyone to be sensitive to the spreading disinformation, and to take care. — Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) November 23, 2023

Pictured: Cars and buses on fire in Dublin

Thursday 23 November 2023 20:48 , Alexander Butler

A bus and car on fire in Dublin’s city centre after violent protests erupted following a stabbing attack (PA)

An Garda Siochana at the scene in Dublin city centre after five people were injured in an attack (PA)

Rioters loot shoe shop

Thursday 23 November 2023 20:40 , Alexander Butler

Rioters have looted a Foot Locker shop on a famous Dublins street, according to reports.

People were seen throwing bottles at gardai as others carried metal bars and smashed shop windows.

In a series of co-ordinated presses, gardai dispersed a large portion of the crowd onto nearby roads. Smoke from bus and car fires filled the air while a garda helicopter is monitoring the situation overhead.

‘Wanton violence’: Irish deputy prime minister condemns protests

Thursday 23 November 2023 20:25 , Alexander Butler

The Tánaiste has condemnded violent protests in Dublin as “wanton violence” and said they were “completely unacceptable”.

Micheál Martin added that the anger at today’s attack was understandable but it was important to allow gardaí to get on with the investigation.

Mr Martin previously said he was “deeply shocked” by the stabbings in Dublin and his thoughts and prayers were with those affected.

Deeply shocked by the serious incident in Dublin which has left several people injured, including a woman and a number of children.



Our thoughts and prayers are with all those injured, their families, friends and the emergency services who responded so quicky at the scene. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 23, 2023

A bus is set on fire on O’Connell Bridge in city centre

Thursday 23 November 2023 20:03 , Holly Evans

A bus and car are on fire on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin city centre as disorder continues on Thursday night after three children and a woman were attacked near a school earlier in the day.

A fire has also broken out inside a damaged Luas tram as violence continues on O’Connell Street.

Violence erupts in Dublin after children seriously injured in city centre stabbing

Thursday 23 November 2023 19:53 , Holly Evans

Irish justice minister condemns ‘thuggish’ few spreading division

Thursday 23 November 2023 19:51 , Holly Evans

In a statement, Irish justice minister Helen McEntee said: “The horrific attack today in Dublin city centre was an appalling crime that has shocked us all.

“An Garda Siochana are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for anyone else regarding this crime. The perpetrator will be brought to justice.

“However, the scenes we are witnessing this evening in our city centre cannot and will not be tolerated. A thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc.

(PA)

“I have spoken to local TDs from all sides of the Dail and we are of the same view. We will not tolerate a small number using an appalling incident to spread division.

“I would appeal for calm in the city centre as An Garda Siochana carry out their work – attacks on members of An Garda Siochana must be utterly condemned and will be dealt with severely.

“I am meeting the Garda Commissioner this evening to discuss the policing plan in the city tonight. Most importantly, we must remember the real tragedy of today and allow the investigations take their course.”

Protesters attack tram and set cars alight

Thursday 23 November 2023 19:38 , Holly Evans

Rioters have attacked a Luas tram on O’Connell Street, smashing several of its windows, while several police vehicles have been torched.

Police are tackling protests in Dublin city centre (PA)

Several police vehicles have been set alight (PA)

(PA)

Garda commissioner warns against rumours being spread for ‘malevolent purposes'

Thursday 23 November 2023 19:34 , Holly Evans

Speaking to reporters, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris warned against rumours and speculation regarding the attack.

He said: “We are drafting in resources to deal with that and that will be dealt with properly. I’ve given full direction to our resources here in respect of making arrests and bringing offenders to justice.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure that we police the streets, and part of that is we ask people to act responsibly and not to listen to the misinformation and rumour that is circulating on social media.

“The facts are being established, but the facts are still not clear on a lot of the rumour and the innuendo is being spread for malevolent purposes.”

(PA)

Police chief says protests ‘driven by far-right ideology’

Thursday 23 November 2023 19:27 , Holly Evans

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” is behind disorder in Dublin this evening.

He said a number of Garda vehicles have been damaged.

“I think there’s disgraceful scenes in terms of a major investigation, the maintenance of a scene and the gathering of evidence,” he told media during a press conference at Mountjoy Garda Station.

“We have a complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology, and also then this disruptive tendency engaged in serious violence.

Garda Commissioner condemns ‘disgraceful’ protests

Thursday 23 November 2023 19:22 , Holly Evans

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has described “disgraceful scenes” in Dublin on Thursday night as he called for “calm heads” and warned against “misinformation” as violence flared following an attack outside a school.

Police have clashed with protesters (AFP via Getty Images)

Teachers’ union says thoughts with school

Thursday 23 November 2023 19:10 , Holly Evans

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation says its hearts are with the entire school community of Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire “following the horrendous incident that has taken place today”.

“We are thinking of the children, their families and the school’s staff during this unimaginably difficult time,” the statement adds.

The Irish-medium school has around 172 pupils and is based in a four-storey Georgian building.

Pictures of protesters

Thursday 23 November 2023 19:08 , Holly Evans

Riot police walks next to a burning police vehicle (REUTERS)

Clashes have broken out near the scene (PA)

Violent scenes are unfolding close to the site of the attack in Dublin city centre (PA)

Protestors fire flares and fireworks

Thursday 23 November 2023 18:57 , Holly Evans

Protesters are firing flares and fireworks at the Garda cordon in Dublin, while a car has also been set on fire.

Gardai with shields have been fending off violent demonstrators attempting to kick and punch them.

Many of those attacking gardai have hoods up and their faces covered.

Violent scenes unfolding near police cordon

Thursday 23 November 2023 18:50 , Holly Evans

Violent scenes are unfolding close to the site of the attack in Dublin city centre as crowds of protesters gathered.

A Garda public order unit has been deployed in the area around Parnell Square, Parnell Street and O’Connell Street.

Some protesters have been involved in scuffles with gardai while others threw bottles at officers.

Children reportedly queuing for after-school care when attack unfolded

Thursday 23 November 2023 18:22 , Holly Evans

Labour Party Senator Marie Sherlock was in the area after the incident and says the children who were stabbed were queueing up to go to after-school care when they were attacked.

“Today is a harrowing day,” she told the BBC.

“Our thoughts are with all the whole school community.

“While it is all very real today, I think the impact of the trauma tomorrow, next week and the time after is really going to be very difficult.”

Attack believed to be a ‘standalone’ incident

Thursday 23 November 2023 18:04 , Holly Evans

Moving to reassure the public, Supt Geraghty said: “I don’t have a specific reason why the children or any of their carers or teachers may have been on the street but it’s a public road, it’s outside their school, it’s a normal activity for them to be going to or from their school. We need to determine the reasons behind the attack.”

Supt Geraghty reiterates that gardaí believe it was a standalone incident unconnected to any “wider issues in the country or the city”.

He appeals to people not to jump to conclusions and not to “make rash judgements on what may have happened”.

Police believe the attack to be a ‘standalone’ incident (PA)

Parents of children involved were made aware ‘very quickly’

Thursday 23 November 2023 17:56 , Holly Evans

Superintendent Liam Geraghty said the parents of the children involved in the Dublin incident were aware of the incident very quickly.

“We are dealing, not just with the parents of the three children, but parents of the wider group that would have seen and potentially be traumatised as a result of what happened this afternoon,” the Garda officer said.

“My understanding is that the first emergency services were ambulances, and they were there within minutes, followed by An Garda Siochana.

“My understanding is members of the public did intervene at a very, very early stage and we would applaud those members of the public for getting involved in such a traumatic and potentially dangerous situation for themselves.

Police are appealing for mobile phone footage

Thursday 23 November 2023 17:53 , Holly Evans

Superintendent Liam Geraghty says Gardai are appealing to anyone with information or mobile phone footage to contact them and “make this footage available to An Garda Síochána”.

Police do not believe attack was 'terror related'

Thursday 23 November 2023 17:46 , Holly Evans

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin, Superintendent Liam Geraghty said An Garda Siochana “continues to have an open mind at this early stage of the investigation”, but are satisfied there is no terrorist link.

“This is a very early stage of the investigation which is not even four hours old at this stage, but at this time An Garda Siochana is satisfied from our inquiries that there is no terror-related activity or related to any wider aspects in relation to this matter,” he said.

“It would appear to be a standalone attack, and we need to determine the reasons behind that.”

Supt Geraghty said his understanding is that a knife was used in the attack, but he could not provide more detail on the nature of the injuries.

Police are satisfied the incident is not terror-related (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Man in his 50s is a ‘person of interest’

Thursday 23 November 2023 17:37 , Holly Evans

Superintendent Liam Geraghty told a press conference that an examination of the scene remains onoing, and that a man in his 50s is a person of interest.

He said: “The scene remains sealed off at this time and a technical examination of the scene is ongoing.

“An incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.

“An Garda Siochana is following a definite line of inquiry.

“The male in his 50s is a person of interest to An Garda Siochana in this investigation and An Garda Siochana is not looking for any other person at this time.”

Superintendent Liam Geraghty said that police were following a ‘definite line of inquiry’ (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

One child discharged while three others remain in hospital

Thursday 23 November 2023 17:33 , Holly Evans

A boy who is five and a girl who is six were taken to CHI Crumlin with less serious injuries and the boy has already been discharged, Supt Liam Geraghty told reporters.

An adult woman in her 30s is being treated for serious injuries at the Mater Hospital.

An adult man in his 50s is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital in the Dublin region.

Girl, five, among those injured in attack

Thursday 23 November 2023 17:23 , Holly Evans

A five-year-old girl is receiving emergency medical treatment following a serious assault in Dublin city centre, Irish police have said

Superintendent Liam Geraghty said: “An Garda Siochana continue to investigate all of the circumstances of a serious assault which occurred on Parnell Square East shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon.

“Preliminary indications are that a male attacked a number of people on Parnell Square East.

“Five casualties have been taken to hospitals in the Dublin region.

“These casualties include three young children, an adult female and an adult male.

“One girl, aged five years, has sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving emergency medical treatment in CHI Temple Street.”

(PA)

Attack happened outside a primary school

Thursday 23 November 2023 17:21 , Holly Evans

The scene of the incident is close to Irish language-medium primary school Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire.

The school has 172 pupils and is based in a four-storey Georgian building, with some accounts saying that the attack occurred as children were emerging onto the street.

The knife was thrown under trees on the opposite side of the road outside the Rotunda hospital, the Irish Times reported.

Dublin mayor describes attack on innocent children as ‘evil'

Thursday 23 November 2023 17:07 , Holly Evans

In a statement posted on social media, Dublin Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste said: “On behalf of all the citizens of Dublin, I want to express my complete shock and sadness at the attack in Parnell Square today.

“To think that evil like this could happen, particularly to innocent children, is just devastating.

“The thoughts of our city are with the families involved this evening and, like everyone else, I am praying that these children and the adult involved will make a full recovery.

“I want to thank the brave members of the public who assisted at the scene, the emergency services who responded within minutes and the hospital staff who are caring for those attacked.”

Sinn Fein president says community is ‘stunned and horrified’

Thursday 23 November 2023 16:53 , Holly Evans

Speaking at the scene of a stabbing attack in Dublin, Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald said children who witnessed what happened have been traumatised.

“Our heart goes out to the whole school community, to the children, the parents, the teachers,” she said.

“I know that the gardai acted very swiftly in this matter, but this is certainly the last thing that any of us expected on a Thursday afternoon where children should come safely from school and be collected by their parents.

“I pray the injured make a full recovery.

“The community is stunned, stunned and horrified.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary-Lou McDonald at the scene (PA)

More pictures from the scene in Dublin

Thursday 23 November 2023 16:43 , Holly Evans

People gathering at the scene in Dublin city centre after five people were injured (PA)

The scene in Dublin city centre after the serious incident (PA)

Police officers work near the scene of a suspected stabbing (REUTERS)

Sinn Fein leader says incident is ‘beyond words’

Thursday 23 November 2023 16:35 , Holly Evans

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said the incident in Dublin city centre had caused “shock and horror”.

In a social media post, Mrs McDonald said: “Violent attack at Gael Cholaiste Mhuire Parnell Square has sent shock and horror throughout the community.

“My heart goes out to all the hurt and injured, the parents, teachers but especially the children who have been so traumatised.

“This is beyond words.”

Violent attack at Gael Cholaiste Mhuire parnell Square has sent shock and horror throughout the community. My heart goes out to all the hurt and injured, the parents, teachers but especially the children who have been so traumatised. This is beyond words. — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) November 23, 2023

Witness saw man making a ‘stabbing motion’ towards children with a knife

Thursday 23 November 2023 16:22 , Holly Evans

Siobhan Kearney said she witnessed what she believes was a man attacking children during an incident in Dublin.

She described what she saw as “absolutely bedlam”.

Ms Kearney told RTE she watched people disarm a man who she said had a knife.

“I looked across the road and I see the man and the stabbing motion with a load of children so I flew across the road.

“The man was after stabbing two children as far as I could make out, and we got the children up to the left with the women that were there, and the teachers I presume,” she told the broadcaster.

“People were trying to attack the man so me and an American lady, we formed a ring around the man, and then about three minutes later the ambulance came for the children and then another ambulance and fire officers came for the man on the ground.”

Deputy premier says he is ‘deeply shocked’ at incident

Thursday 23 November 2023 16:15 , Holly Evans

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said he is “deeply shocked” at a serious incident in Dublin which he said has left several people injured, including a woman and a number of children.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those injured, their families, friends and the emergency services who responded so quicky at the scene,” he posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Deeply shocked by the serious incident in Dublin which has left several people injured, including a woman and a number of children.



Our thoughts and prayers are with all those injured, their families, friends and the emergency services who responded so quicky at the scene. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 23, 2023

Several children injured after ‘stabbing near school’ in Dublin city centre

Thursday 23 November 2023 16:12 , Holly Evans

A woman and three young children have been injured in an “appalling attack” in Dublin city centre, as emergency services respond to the major incident in a busy shopping street.

The stabbing happened in the bustling Parnell Square East shortly after 1.30pm on the north side of the Irish capital.

The woman and one of the children, a girl, are in hospital in a serious condition. A man and the two other children have been taken to hospital sustained less serious injuries, the Irish police force, the Garda, has said.

Read the full article from Alex Ross here

Several children injured after ‘stabbing near school’ in Dublin city centre

Angry scenes break out near police cordon

Thursday 23 November 2023 16:08 , Holly Evans

A crowd has gathered at the cordon on Parnell Square East amid angry scenes.

Some members of the public are shouting abuse towards gardai.

Where did the incident take place?

Thursday 23 November 2023 16:05 , Holly Evans

The incident took place shortly after 1.30pm in Parnell Square East, which is based in the north side of Ireland’s capital Dublin.

Irish minister says ‘thoughts and prayers’ with the victims

Thursday 23 November 2023 15:58 , Holly Evans

Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said his thoughts and prayers are with the victims of a “very serious incident” in his Dublin Central constituency.

“I am aware of an extremely serious incident that has taken place at Parnell Square in my constituency of Dublin Central,” he said.

“My thought and prayers are with the victims of this very serious incident, and their families.

“Anyone with information is being asked to contact Store Street police station.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says gardai have detained a suspect

Thursday 23 November 2023 15:55 , Holly Evans

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said gardai have detained a suspect following the incident in Dublin city centre.

“We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square,” the Irish premier said.

“A number of people have been injured, some of them children. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to them and their families.

“I have been in contact with the Minister for Justice who is keeping me updated. The facts in this matter are still emerging.

“The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that.

“Gardai have detained a suspect and are following a definite line of inquiry.”

Pictures from the scene

Thursday 23 November 2023 15:50 , Holly Evans

Police remain at the scene in Parnell Square East (REUTERS)

The scene in Dublin city centre after five people were injured (PA)

Three young children are among those taken to hospital (PA)

Irish justice minister says she is ‘deeply shocked’ by attack

Thursday 23 November 2023 15:41 , Holly Evans

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she was “deeply shocked” by the “appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman” in Dublin city centre.

Ms McEntee said: “All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period.

“I have been briefed by the Garda Commissioner and will remain in close contact with him and senior Gardai.

“It is my understanding that Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for any other person at this time.

“This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice.

“However, my thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time.”

Garda police following a ‘definite line of inquiry’

Thursday 23 November 2023 15:38 , Holly Evans

Irish police said they are following a “definite line of inquiry” following the serious incident in Dublin city centre.

A Garda spokesperson also said they were not looking for any other person at this time.

An adult female is being treated for serious injuries and an adult male for less serious injuries.

The scene at Parnell Square East remains sealed off.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five people have been taken to hospital

Thursday 23 November 2023 15:31 , Holly Evans

Irish police said there have been five people injured, including three young children, following the serious public order incident which occurred on Parnell Square East in Dublin shortly after 1.30pm.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region.

“The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children.

“One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries.

“An Garda Siochana is in contact with parents of all three injured children.”

Welcome to our live coverage

Thursday 23 November 2023 15:31 , Holly Evans

Welcome to our live coverage after an attack in Dublin city centre left five people with serious injuries, including three children.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates here.