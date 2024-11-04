Dublin great McCarthy calls time on inter-county career

Dublin great James McCarthy has announced his inter-county retirement after a decorated 14-year career.

McCarthy is one of three players - with team-mates Stephen Cluxton and Michael Fitzsimons - to have won nine All-Ireland titles.

The Ballymun Kickhams club-man, 34, captained the Dubs to their most Sam Maguire triumph in 2023 and also won five All-Stars and 14 Leinster titles during his decorated career.

"This decision hasn't been an easy one to make but I feel it's the right time," said McCarthy, who helped Dublin win their first All-Ireland title in 16 years in his first season in 2011.

"I have been very fortunate to be involved in a golden period for Dublin GAA and I have played with the most incredible group of players.

"It really has been some of the best days of my life and I have memories to last a lifetime."

He added: "The loyalty and friendship we have built is something I will always be thankful for.

"To the Dublin fans, thank you for the support of the team throughout the years. Walking around Croke Park and passing Hill 16 is a memory that I will never forget.

"To my parents John and Marian, my family, close friends and my wife Clodagh, thank you for supporting me throughout my football career. Your unwavering belief in me has helped more than you will ever know.