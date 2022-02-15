Dubai’s World Class Plastic Surgery Center, Cocoona, is Set to Open Its Doors in Beverly Hills in 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Dubai's top plastic surgery center, Cocoona Clinic, is opening a location in Beverly Hills, CA in the first quarter of 2022 to bring its top-of-the-line safety, integrity, and quality services to a new clientele under the name Cocoona USA. Regarded as the most prestigious plastic surgery center in the Middle East and Africa region, Cocoona Clinic has long attracted a multicultural and global audience, with patients coming from around the world.

The opening of their new location in California will allow them to offer services to patients around the world in an accessible manner, following their values of safety and comfort.

"Our Dubai location is staffed with a world class team of doctors, therapists, technicians, assistants, and more which has allowed us to surpass our competition when it comes to providing full-package services including pre-and post-surgery care," says clinic founder and world-famous surgeon, Dr. Sanjay Parashar. "We are building a staff of the same standard in Beverly Hills so that patients can expect the same expert treatment that defies the standards of the industry."

Cocoona Center is composed of surgeons ranking in the World Top 20 Plastic Surgeons list and many are celebrity favorites from around the world. Bringing the same services and quality to the location in the United States, Cocoona USA will offer services in face lifts, rhinoplasty, injectables, dermatology, body contouring, breast augmentations, robotic hair transplantation, and more.

"We are excited to be able to offer our expertise in plastic surgery, skin and cosmetic procedures, dental, orthopedic, weight loss, and wellness solutions." Cocoona's new location promises to create a welcoming and relaxed environment founded on customer trust and honest service.

To learn more about Cocoona Clinic and the services offered, visit their website .

